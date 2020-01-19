advertisement

HOUSTON, B.C.– A natural gas pipeline project has engulfed many communities in northern British Columbia in a dispute that a Wet’suwet’en elder says he hopes will be resolved through dialogue.

83-year-old Russell Tiljoe has long been associated with the First Nation, whose hereditary clan chiefs believe that the Coastal GasLink project is not authorized to cross the 22,000-square-kilometer traditional area without their consent.

His own late father was one of the clan chiefs, but Tiljoe is not an hereditary chief because he said that the government system is persecuted by the female family line.

advertisement

“I honestly sit in the middle and I’m not on the side,” said Tiljoe in an interview from Houston, BC, the city closest to a Coastal GasLink location in the center of the dispute.

Coastal GasLink is building the 670-kilometer pipeline from British Columbia to Kitimat on the coast. The company has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nation councilors on its way, but the hereditary clan leaders, who are leaders under the traditional form of government, say the project has no authority without their approval.

The conflict sparked nationwide rallies last year when the RCMP forced an injunction and arrested 14 followers of the hereditary chiefs who blocked access to a logging road that led to the construction site in the traditional Wet’suwet’en area.

The B.C. The Supreme Court extended the injunction on December 31 and the hereditary clan chiefs responded to Coastal GasLink’s eviction notice, resulting in a new standoff.

Tiljoe said he hoped that the dispute would not lead to a physical dispute and that reserves could be settled through a dialogue between the Wet’suwet’en hereditary clan chiefs and the provincial government, as well as between the hereditary chiefs and those who were elected manage.

“It may take a long time to reach a consensus agreement, but all we have to do is find it,” he said.

Tiljoe said the project caused some tension in the community. Four years ago, he advocated discussing the potential economic benefits of the project at a ballroom meeting where Wet’suwet’en decisions are made within the traditional governance structure.

“Since then, there have been a lot of people who have nothing to do with me. If I’m not against it, I’m for how they see it,” he said.

The hereditary clan leaders have made it clear that they will never support the project. At the other end of the spectrum, Prime Minister John Horgan said this week that the province-approved project is under construction and the rule of law must be a priority.

Everyone, from the bosses to the company to the RCMP, talks about their commitment to the dialogue, but the dialogue has not yet solved the impasse.

Na’moks, a spokesman for the hereditary clan chiefs, who also supports John Ridsdale, said it was unrealistic to expect complete agreement in every community, as is the case at every other level of government.

“Why do you think there are three elected parties, do you think they all get along?”

Still, he said the number of Wet’suwet’en members supporting the project was “relatively small and limited” compared to local opponents.

According to Coastal GasLink, the hereditary clan chiefs didn’t respond to requests, while Na’moks said the chief would only meet with provincial and federal leaders.

The project has also split non-indigenous Wet’suwet’en neighbors and local leaders are careful about how they talk about the project.

Local MLA Doug Donaldson declined an interview request and disagreed with Horgan’s comments.

The new Democratic MP Taylor Bachrach, who represents the sprawling northwest corner of the province, including the conflict area, and several municipalities that support it, would not say whether he supports the pipeline or is against it.

“This is a really difficult and controversial issue for our communities and our region,” he said, adding that his focus is on security and promoting open communication.

Bachrach said that he could resolve hopeful disagreements, such as how RCMP works in the region, through negotiations.

“At the same time, there are big, unanswered questions in this issue, and I don’t think these bigger questions can be answered in the coming days.”

Since Bachrach made these comments, RCMP has set up a checkpoint to prevent the dispute from escalating on the street. However, the checkpoint itself is the subject of a complaint from the B.C. Civil Liberties Association after two people were denied entry.

Gladys Atrill, the incumbent mayor of Smithers, a city about 45 minutes from the entrance to Forest Road, said the city council is also not taking a position on the project, despite maintaining a good working relationship with the hereditary bosses whose offices are theirs City is.

She said some members of the community were employed by Coastal GasLink or its contractors, but could not say whether the disagreement was for or against the pipeline. There are strong views on both sides, but there is also a “milieu of people in the middle” and she believes that the majority of people are most concerned with security, Atrill added.

“Smithers is a diverse community. It is a great strength in the community, but of course it means that people see things differently.”

Atrill said she hoped that those directly involved in the conflict “hold on, be careful” and remember that security is paramount.

“I’d rather take a little more time than do something we might regret,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

advertisement