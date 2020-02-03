advertisement

Swann’s pantry, which once sold discount foods from Quakertown, Levittown and Exton, is now closing. The Quakertown store closed on January 21st, and the Exton facility will close its doors late this month, the owners say.

Located in Country Square on Quakertown’s South West End Boulevard, Swann’s Pantry has been the place to go for cheap groceries and great bargains for decades.

On January 22, the family-owned discount store closed its grocery store in Quakertown and closed its doors after 29 years of doing business after experiencing a decline in sales in an economically healthy environment. The original location in Exton will be closed until February 21, “if we can make it this long,” said Francis Swann, who owns the shop with his wife Terry Swann.

advertisement

“A lot of customers are in tears, but we haven’t had enough sales,” said Francis Swann, who closed the Levittown store on New Falls Road a few years ago when sales started to decline.

With changing shopping habits, a stronger economy, and the emergence of shopping and delivery services like Grubhub, fewer shoppers are turning to places that need more than one stop to store their kitchens, he said.

“Whenever the economy gets stronger, people are less about saving,” said Swann.

Swann’s Pantry has been able to offer deep discounts by keeping residual items in stock that become available due to overproduction, packaging changes, seasonal items or warehouse damage.

“If there is a cereal box with a Christmas theme, a regular grocery store doesn’t want the item. Warehouses have many of these products and they’re looking for a place to move them,” he said.

The store at 240-7 South West End Boulevard and its customers also benefited from excess inventory, especially after a new product was launched.

“If they have an excess of items to remove from the system, we use it and pass the savings on,” said Swann.

One product he fondly remembers was Budget Gourmet Seasoning, a small box that was sold in grocery stores for $ 3. He was able to sell the excess inventory for $ 1 a box.

“People wrapped their arms around a stack of them and hacked them into their car,” he said.

In the past few weeks, he and his wife have been showered with positive words from the community, including a thank you message that came from a woman who raised three children alone and depended on the reduced food to feed her family.

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

“We are grateful for all the people we have been able to help and bless over the years to save them money, but it is financially impossible to remain open,” said Swann.

On Facebook, community members were shocked and saddened by the news.

One customer wrote: “In many ways, this is the real end of an era. Shopping at Swann (for me) was a step backwards to shopping in supermarkets in the 1960s. This distinctive smell of fresh fruit, bread, etc. We will miss your business, nice employees and great offers. “

Another said, “I loved finding little treasures that weren’t available in other stores at affordable prices. Missing flowers and plants that are sold in the spring. Many of my shrubs and shrubs were bought from Swann. But most of all we will also miss your friendly staff. ”

Francis Swann replied to the question of whether it was possible to sell the stores:

“We wish we wouldn’t close, but we have no choice. Regarding why we shouldn’t sell the business, we tried last year to find someone who understands the business and would serve you as well as we tried. Unfortunately, no one was able to do this. Thank you for your patronage and support. Thank you to everyone who has worked for us over the years. We will ALL miss you! “

Are you curious about something in your community? Ask The Intelligencer at https://www.theintell.com/asktheintell.

Loading … i

advertisement