advertisement

About 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck collided with an SUV at the intersection of Blvd Country Hills. and Metis Trail NE.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

Alberta Police Supervisor is looking for witnesses to assist in their investigation of a motor vehicle crash involved by police that resulted in the death of a man and the injury of an off-duty officer.

advertisement

A reported stolen sports car has attracted the attention of Calgary officers in a marked police vehicle at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. The officers “interacted” with the 21-year-old driver of the SUV and after their encounter, the driver fled westbound on Country Hills Boulevard, according to a release from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The SUV was driving at high speed and entered the intersection of Country Hills Boulevard and Metis Trail “against the red light” and crashed into a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was a police officer from Calgary who was heading home after a night shift. The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, while the man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since the driver had left a meeting with police, the collision is being investigated by ASIRT. Independent investigators will determine whether the actions of officers at the scene caused or contributed to the death and injury from the collision.

ASIRT is seeking collision information from anyone who may have witnessed what happened. They are asking witnesses to call them at 403-592-4306.

sbabych@postmedia.com

Twitter: @BabychStephanie

advertisement