Bronze medalist of the 2019 Wrestling World Championship, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, is fighting for his first continental title at the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championships, which will take place in New Delhi from February 18-23. He also won a gold medal in the 61 kg weight category of the recently completed Rome Ranking competition.

“I’m aiming for gold at the Olympics and the Asian wrestling championships will help me better prepare for Tokyo. I plan to keep working hard and not be the victim of injury, ”said Dahiya.

The Delhi wrestler said he was working on his leg defense. “I have some disadvantages in my leg defense and I work particularly hard in this area. I have to be stronger on my feet, which helps me easily defeat my opponents, ”he said.

“I practice hard regularly. I focus intensely on basic techniques and watch videos from other wrestlers. I think that will help me improvise and develop new strategies, ”he added.

Dahiya is currently training in Russia with trainer Murad Gaidarov. “In Russia I practice and train with better and stronger wrestlers. I fight new wrestlers every day and learn a thing or two every day.

“Trainer Murad trains me in every possible way. He presents me with new challenges every day and makes me stronger as a wrestler and improves my techniques,” he said.

