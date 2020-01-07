advertisement

Tailems The Bend was recognized as the best in the world

This weekend, South Australians will get a rare and free insight into the processes of a worldwide elite motorsport event.

The organizers of the Asian Le Mans Series round at The Bend at Tailem Bend opened the event on Friday for free entry, which includes a two-hour training session at full speed.

Managing Director Cyrille Taesch-Wahlen said he wanted to leave a “good first impression” with the fans and planned that the event “would stay here”.

media_cameraAsian Le Mans Series at the Shanghai International Circuit, China.

“When we visited The Bend here with (race track owner) Sam Shahin, it immediately became clear that this was the first time we were going to host the event here in Australia,” he said.

The event was important for the expansion of the sport in Asia, which has a television audience of 4.24 million and will attract 50 journalists and 1000 team members to Adelaide. This is the first time that the 7.77 km route has been used in The Bend.

General admission prices start at $ 33 on Saturday, while the four-hour race at Le Mans takes place on Sunday. Most of the public interest will be in the LMP2 class with 650 PS and 343 km / h.

“South Australians will not have seen anything like this since the F1 days, and we hope that a large crowd will come for the day off,” said Tasch elections.

“The moment we announced South Australia last year, the response in Asia was crazy and far above expectations.”

