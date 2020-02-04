advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – The Asian Champions League games, in which Chinese clubs were involved, were postponed on Tuesday due to the spread of a virus in the country.

The Asian Football Confederation announced the changes after six national football associations involving four teams from China – Beijing, Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Shenhua – held an emergency meeting.

The first three rounds of the group games in February and March were postponed to April and May. The first knockout phase is also expected to be postponed, with the last 16 games taking place in June instead of May.

The only exception is a Group E game in Thailand on February 18 when Chiangrai United receives Beijing. The Chinese team is in a training camp in South Korea and “may not need quarantine measures,” said the AFC.

“Chiangrai United has stressed that they will continue to work closely with the Thai government and medical professionals to monitor the ongoing and rapidly evolving situation,” said the AFC.

Health problems have already forced the AFC to move an Olympic qualification group for women from China to Australia and to postpone an indoor soccer tournament for men in Turkmenistan.

