Unaffected by fears of the corona virus, a strong Indian team of men landed in Manila in the Philippines from Tuesday to take part in the Asian championships.

The Indian women’s team, which was to be led by young shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod, decided not to participate in the competition due to fear of the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 900 people in China so far.

A 44-year-old Chinese tourist from Wuhan died on February 1 in the Philippines. So far, three virus cases have been reported. The other two were discharged from the hospital after their tests failed.

Former world champion Kidambi Srikanth, who won the bronze medal for number one and the 2019 World Cup, will lead the Indian team, which also includes H. S. Prannoy, Subhankar Dey and the young Lakshya Sen.

The men’s team that won the bronze medal in the 2016 championship was united in Group A with the two-time defending champion Indonesia and host Philippines.

The two best teams in each group reach the quarter-finals.

India, which lost 3-1 to China in the last issue in 2018, will begin its campaign against the Philippines. This is only the third edition of the Asian Championship, which serves as an Asian qualification for the Thomas and Uber Cup.

Praneeth and Co. are expected to have an easy game against the host, who is not a prominent badminton nation, but the struggle against Indonesia will be difficult.

Indonesia boasts the Asian Games master and world number seven, Jonatan Christie, and world number five, Anthony Sinisuka Gintingd. Apart from Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan, it is also the world’s leading couple from Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Praneeth was the brightest star for India in 2019 with a medal at the World Cup and a second place at the Spain Masters. He was consistent at the BWF World Tour events, where he was ranked 11th in the BWF ranking as the best Indian.

However, world rankings No. 15, Srikanth, and 27th place, Prannoy, had a difficult year. The former found it difficult to cross the first laps, while the latter showed signs of recovery in a season in which he suffered from health problems.

However, Sen was a revelation with five title wins in 2019, including two Super 100 events at the SaarLorLux Open and the Dutch Open. The 18-year-old from Uttarakhand, silver medalist at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and Asian Junior Champion 2018, is expected to play one of the three singles.

In the double competitions, the Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as well as the rapidly improving couple Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun would be responsible for the Indian challenge

