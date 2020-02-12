advertisement

Fall Army worms, a long-standing American pest, chew around the globe and are now raising the alarm in Asia after entrenching themselves in Africa.

Experts believe that the insect was first found outside of America in Africa in 2016, where it affected up to half of some crops of corn, sorghum and millet. It is now spread to Yemen and China via Yemen and South Asia.

This new addition to their territory is worrying Uraporn Nounart, a pest that specializes in farm animals in the Thai Ministry of Agriculture.

The autumn worm was discovered in Australia, which can destroy crops overnight. (AAP)

“We never had that. They were only found in this area at the end of last year and in January. It’s a big problem, ”she said when she recently visited farms in Kanchanaburi province, northwest of Bangkok.

The worms can do damage at all stages of a maize harvest, but the worst can be when the larvae, the size of a little finger, turn maize cobs into porridge. The invasion of the alien species jeopardizes the balance between costs and returns for farmers in Thailand and elsewhere.

Pesticides are expensive, toxic and do not always work.

In its home regions, from Argentina to northern Canada, the insect’s natural predators – predators, parasites and pathogens such as bacteria or viruses – help to keep it at bay. However, the new habitats may lack some of these protective mechanisms, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization. A conference is taking place in Bangkok this week to share information and strategies on pest control.

Control is an urgent priority: although Asia is mainly known for growing rice, maize is an important staple and source of feed for poultry and cattle.

On the grain fields in Kanchanaburi there were army worms in all phases of the harvest, from seedlings to knee-high to “elephant eyes”.

Some local farmers have worked hard to limit their losses by pulling the tips off stalks grown for baby corn and throwing them away to limit how much damage the worms could do. This tactic gives the plant new ears that can be harvested later.

Organic farmers do not use the usual agricultural chemicals to sell the waste corn stalks as animal feed. Spraying with biomaterials such as fungi and roundworms, which may be parasites of the worms, can help, but some fields still lose about a third of their first crop.

“We have never seen anything like it,” said a farmer, Sanae.

In another field, Thanwa, a younger farmer, sought help and had his fields sprayed with drones. For larger plants, this is the only way for smallholders to apply pesticides to the affected parts of the plant once the worms are established.

Uraporn Nournart and her team of young scientists sat in the scorching sun, meandering through the fields, peeking in corn husks and pulling apart damaged stems to collect worms and eggs for surveillance. They are doing trials in fields where Sanae has worked their way through, a quiet piece of waist-high grain surrounded by banana trees.

Charuwat Taekul, an entomologist at the Ministry of Agriculture who specializes in microscopic parasitic wasps, collected egg cells to examine the worms’ natural enemies. It is unclear whether such wasps effectively control the fall armyworms, but it is one of several strategies that are being considered.

“It is important to take adequate management measures once a country is raided by FAW,” said Marjon Fredrix, a United States FAO expert based in Bangkok. “However, the likelihood of further spread is real.”

She notes that the adult worm moths can fly more than 100 kilometers a night, even further if carried by the wind.

According to Fredrix, the best scenario would be for farmers to search for and find the worms early to keep them under control. The FAO has developed an app that teaches the basics for finding and treating fallworms.

“This new pest must be controlled in the coming years and farmers must develop skills to do it in a sustainable way,” said Fredrix.

The help came a little too late for Yodsapon, a farmer in Tha Muang. He stoically follows Uraporn’s team as it meanders through its destroyed corn field.

At first glance, the 2-meter stems look sturdy, with big ears that are almost the size. A closer look reveals holes in the stems into which the worms have worked and chew ear for ear in yellowish brown porridge.

The family has other sources of income, a small eco-hostel in their tropical garden. But the income from it is unstable and the corn crop will be missing, says Yodsapon.

He is carefully considering what to do next: switch to another crop? Manioc? Potato?

A good crop in the field would have raised 2,000 to 3,000 baht ($ 65 to $ 100), he says. He expects no income from this, and repeated spraying to defeat the worm could triple its cost.

“In that case, I can’t afford it,” he says.

By Elaine Kurtenbach

