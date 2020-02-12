As India struggled to avoid an ODI series whitewash against New Zealand on Tuesday, Parth Jindal, a co-owner of Delhi Capitals, was confused that his franchise players, Rishabh Pant and R. Ashwin, were excluded from the team. In a series of tweets, Jindal questioned team management’s decision to leave Pant on the bench despite the third ODI being a dead gum, and wondered why off-break bowler Ashwin wasn’t joining India’s limited-overs teams heard.

Jindal cited Ashwin as a wicket taker and said about his tweet: “I don’t know why @ ashwinravi99 is not on this team! There seems to be an aversion to wicket takers! After the white washing of the kiwifruit in T20, the kiwifruit shows India The semi-final victory at the World Cup was no accident. India needs wicket takers and X-factor players. “

His next tweet was about Pant’s lack of season. “And why wear @ RishabhPant17 just to keep the bank warm? Surely he would have benefited from paying A or domestic cricket against New Zealand? Seeing a talented player like him doesn’t play 5th T20 and now 3rd ODI does no point #Xfactor, “he tweeted.

While Ashwin has not been part of the ODI setup for over two years, Pant has recently fallen out of favor after suffering a concussion in the first ODI against Australia last month. K.L. Rahul, who acted as emergency wicket keeper that day, is India’s best goalkeeper among the ODI and T20I teams. Captain Virat Kohli plays a specialized batsman (Manish Pandey or Kedar Jadhav) instead of pant.

Ashwin is still part of the automatic selection in the Indian test team, but his last ODI in Indian colors came in June 2017. While wristspinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were successful as a couple ahead of the 2019 World Cup, they have ‘Lately been not strong enough, while the lack of seam bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya Kohli has forced an all-rounder (mainly Ravindra Jadeja) to play in front of a specialized spinner.