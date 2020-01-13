advertisement

When Australia toured India for a limited-overs series last year, Ashton Turner turned out to be one of the biggest highlights.

The lanky right-handed player made 84 out of 43 balls and helped Australia set a 359 record in Mohali. The win spurred the team into a fight in the series, which they won 3-2.

Turner had to warm up the bank in the following ODI series against Pakistan. He even had a catastrophic appearance in the Indian Premier League, where he only managed three runs for Rajasthan Royals in four games.

As his team is preparing for another ODI series against India, Turner is confident of leaving traces on this tour.

“The last time I had a really pleasant trip and some personal success and some team success. That is my previous experience with ODI cricket and it is the experience that I have to fall back on, ”said Turner on Monday.

The 25-year-old admits that he and the team had enough confidence through the innings in Mohali.

Although it’s been almost a year since he last played for the ODI, that’s no problem for Turner. “The only pressure I have is the pressure I have put on myself. The motivation for playing Australia is the motivation for the series. Everyone knows that the opportunity to represent a country is not common, but when you get a chance, it is up to the individual to take the chance. When I choose, I’m ready to go, ”said Turner.

In the last series, Australia was without the services of Steve Smith and David Warner. This time, however, Turner wants to learn from the two “greats of Australian cricket”.

“I was very lucky to spend a few weeks with Steve during the IPL and have stayed with him many times under these conditions. I watch him hit the nets, follow him in the hotel and collect his mind. David has had so much success, especially in India during the IPL. It is no coincidence that he had so much success in these conditions. (On tour) I’m going to pick their brains and try to learn from them, ”he said.

