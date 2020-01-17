advertisement

Ashley Young completed his transfer from Manchester United to Inter for EUR 1.5 million.

Inter has sent Young, 34, a contract until the end of the season, although the deal includes an option to extend it for another year.

The full-back underwent a medical exam in Milan on Friday and will hopefully play a key role in Nerazzurri’s push for Serie A title – two points behind incumbent Juventus.

“Manchester United can confirm that Ashley Young has switched to Inter,” said the Old Trafford Club statement.

“The 34-year-old captain, who joined in 2011, made 261 appearances for the Reds and scored 19 goals.

“Everyone in the club would like to thank Ashley for his many hours of service and wish him all the best for the future.”

The former Aston Villa star won four major trophies while in Manchester, including the 2012–13 Premier League title.

The English international made 41 appearances between 2018 and 2019, but was used sparingly this season by coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Young has participated in 12 league games, three Europa League games and three times in national cup competitions.

He has been a full-back for the past three seasons. His options for regular first team football were limited by the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the appearance of Brandon Williams as a left-back for Luke Shaw.

Young joins former United team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez under Antonio Conte at Inter and is the third English player to play for Inter.

