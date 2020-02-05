advertisement

Topic, First Look Media’s new streaming service, has acquired North American streaming rights to “Meats”, Ashley Williams’ short film, which had its world premiere on the Sundance Film Festival short program that Topic announced on Wednesday.

Topic also had the opportunity to get a first overview of projects based on or related to “meat”.

advertisement

“How I Met Your Mother Actress” Williams starred and directed “Meat,” which shows how a pregnant vegan struggles with her newly discovered craving for meat. The story was inspired by the ideas of the ethics of food, as put forward by authors such as Michael Pollan, Camas Davis and Jonathan Safran Foer.

Williams plays in “Meats” next to a real master butcher named Giancarlo Sbarbaro. She also produced with Neal Dodson.

Also read: Sundance 2020: Streamers who spend a lot of money and documentaries are all the rage

“There were many incredible short films premiered at Sundance this year, and” Meats “was such a brilliant, comedic view of human nature compared to choices and victims,” ​​said Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic, in one Explanation. “We are very excited to share Ashley’s film with Topic subscribers later this year.”

“Having just seen the audience who saw my film on Sundance, I am so happy that Topic loves the project and will delight the audience with” meat “. I am flattered and proud,” said Williams in a statement.

“The Topic team is smart and forward-looking about which stories and storytellers they highlight. We look forward to distributing “Meats” and working with them on future projects, “Dodson said in a statement.

Also read: Michael Bloom from First Look and Maria Zuckerman from Topic talk about “Homegrown Success” of 10 films at Sundance

Williams is currently working on projects for Hallmark and Lifetime, as well as a television series based on Camas Davis’ memoir “Killing It: An Education”, which is in development with Pam Fryman. Williams received the Creative Coalition Spotlight Award last week at Sundance with filmmaker Julie Taymor and actors Rachel Brosnahan and Jim Gaffigan.

The topic is the new streaming service from First Look Media, which last year offered a curated collection of North American premieres and programs from around the world as well as original screenplay comedies, dramas, talk shows, documentaries and features. Topic recently collaborated with ITV to release Shane Meadows’ latest series, “The Virtues” with Stephen Graham, which will be available for streaming on Topic in North America in April.

The deal was negotiated by Topic GM Ryan Chanatry, and acquisitions led Dea Perez on behalf of the filmmakers with CounterNarrative Films’ Neal Dodson.

Sundance portraits from A to Z: Andy Samberg to Zazie Beetz (exclusive photos)



Glenn Close, “Four Good Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Mila Kunis, “Four Good Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and director Rodrigo Garcia, “Four good days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Toni Collette, “Dream Horse” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Euros Lyn, “Dream Horse” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Sienna Miller, “Wander Darkly” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Diego Luna, “Wander Darkly” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Ron Howard, “Rebuilding Paradise” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Alison Brie, “Horse Girl” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jeff Baena, “Horse Girl” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Steven Yeun, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Yeri Han, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and director Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Kelly Rowland, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Ashley Blaine Featherson, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

James Van Der Beek, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Yaani King Moonlight, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Elle Lorraine, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Justin Simien, “Bad Hair” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Subject (and former fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi) Hatice Cengiz, “The Dissident” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Bryan Fogel, “The Dissident” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Cristin Milioti, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Writer Andy Siara, “Palm Springs” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Joe Keery, “Spree” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

John DeLuca, “Spree” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

David Arquette, Sasheer Zamata, director Eugene Kotlyarenko, John DeLuca and Joe Keery, “Spree” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Peter Macdissi, Paul Bettany, director Alan Ball and Sophia Lillis, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and director Alan Ball, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actors Paul Bettany, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Sophia Lillis, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actors Peter Macdissi, “Uncle Frank” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Rachel Brosnahan, “Ironbark” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Dominic Cooke, actors Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze, “Ironbark” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Wilmer Valderrama, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Diane Guerrero, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Moises Arias, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Kali Uchis, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Daniel Dae Kim, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Mateo Arias, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Esteban Arango, “Blast Beat” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

ACLU Attorney Lee Learned “The Fight” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

ACLU lawyer Brigitte Amiri, “The Fight” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producers Kerry Washington and Eli Despres, filmmakers Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg, and lawyers Lee Gelern and Brigitte Amiri, “The Fight” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Winston Duke, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Bill Skarsgård, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Zazie Beetz, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Benedict Wong, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Arianna Ortiz, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

David Rysdahl, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and Director Edson Oda, “Nine Days” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Sil Lai Abrams, Drew Dixon and Sherri Hines, “On the Record” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Gloria Steinem, “The Glorias” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Julie Taymor, “The Glorias” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Harvey Guillén, “What We Do in the Shadow” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Christopher Abbott, “owner” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Brandon Cronenberg, “owner” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Agnes Gund, “Aggie” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Catherine Gund, “Aggie” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, “Farewell Cupid” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Zainab Jah, “Farewell Cupid” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jayme Lawson, “Farewell Cupid” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

The musicians Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlin, Gina Schock, Steve Pond from TheWrap, Belinda Carlisle and Kathy Valentine, “The Go Go’s” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

The Go Go’s and director Alison Ellwood Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor John Reynolds, “Save Yourselves” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Sunita Mani, “Save Yourselves” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, “Save Yourselves” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Alec Baldwin, “Beast Beast” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jose Angeles, Will Madden and Shirley Chen, “Beast Beast” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Bao Nguyen, “Be Water” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Julie Nottingham, “Be Water” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Lana Wilson, “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producers Christine O’Malley, Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers, “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Jessica Hargrave and director Ryan White, “Assassins” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Carey Mulligan and director Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Maïmouna Doucouré and producer Zangro, “Cuties” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Charlie Shotwell, Jude Law and Oona Roche, “The Nest” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Devin France, “Wendy” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Elisabeth Moss, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Josephine Decker, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Logan Lerman, “Shirley” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and executive producer Brian Lazarte, “McMillions” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Screenwriter and director James Lee Hernandez, “McMillions” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Julia Garner, “The Assistant” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Kitty Green, “The Assistant” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Marquise Vilson, director Sam Feder and Amy Scholder, “Disclosure” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Zeke Smith, Zackary Drucker and Jen Richards, “Disclosure” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Rebecca Hall, “The Night House” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director David Bruckner, “The Night House” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Stacy Martin, “The Night House” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Angel Manuel Soto, Caleeb Pinkett, Sherman Payne and Will Catlett, “Charm City Kings” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Wagner Moura, “Sergio” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Brent Travers and Daniel Marc Dreifuss, “Sergio” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Greg Barker, “Sergio” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein, “The Nowhere Inn” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Pilou Asbæk, “Run Sweetheart Run” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Ella Balinska, “Run Sweetheart Run” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Pilou Asbæk, director Shana Feste and Ella Balinska, “Run Sweetheart Run” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Emily Mortimer, “Relic” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Patricia Vidal Delgado, “La Leyenda Negra” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actress Monica Betancourt, “La Leyenda Negra” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor, writer and director Viggo Mortensen, “Falling” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Lance Henriksen, “Fallen” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Laurent Bouzereau and Natasha Gregson Wagner, “Natalie Wood: What’s Behind It All” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Stacey Reiss, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Producer Mark Nelson, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Matt Wolf, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Subject Linda Leigh, “Spaceship Earth” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Marina Zenovich, “Lance” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Andrea Riseborough, “Possessor” and Luxor ” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Karim Saleh, “Luxor” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Director Brenda Chapman, “Come Away” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Aubrey Plaza, “Black Bear” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Previous slide

Next slide

Sundance 2020: Stars like Glenn Close, Kerry Washington and Bill Skarsgard visit TheWrap Studio, presented by Heineken in the Pando Art Gallery

advertisement