Topic, First Look Media’s new streaming service, has acquired North American streaming rights to “Meats”, Ashley Williams’ short film, which had its world premiere on the Sundance Film Festival short program that Topic announced on Wednesday.
Topic also had the opportunity to get a first overview of projects based on or related to “meat”.
“How I Met Your Mother Actress” Williams starred and directed “Meat,” which shows how a pregnant vegan struggles with her newly discovered craving for meat. The story was inspired by the ideas of the ethics of food, as put forward by authors such as Michael Pollan, Camas Davis and Jonathan Safran Foer.
Williams plays in “Meats” next to a real master butcher named Giancarlo Sbarbaro. She also produced with Neal Dodson.
“There were many incredible short films premiered at Sundance this year, and” Meats “was such a brilliant, comedic view of human nature compared to choices and victims,” said Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic, in one Explanation. “We are very excited to share Ashley’s film with Topic subscribers later this year.”
“Having just seen the audience who saw my film on Sundance, I am so happy that Topic loves the project and will delight the audience with” meat “. I am flattered and proud,” said Williams in a statement.
“The Topic team is smart and forward-looking about which stories and storytellers they highlight. We look forward to distributing “Meats” and working with them on future projects, “Dodson said in a statement.
Williams is currently working on projects for Hallmark and Lifetime, as well as a television series based on Camas Davis’ memoir “Killing It: An Education”, which is in development with Pam Fryman. Williams received the Creative Coalition Spotlight Award last week at Sundance with filmmaker Julie Taymor and actors Rachel Brosnahan and Jim Gaffigan.
The topic is the new streaming service from First Look Media, which last year offered a curated collection of North American premieres and programs from around the world as well as original screenplay comedies, dramas, talk shows, documentaries and features. Topic recently collaborated with ITV to release Shane Meadows’ latest series, “The Virtues” with Stephen Graham, which will be available for streaming on Topic in North America in April.
The deal was negotiated by Topic GM Ryan Chanatry, and acquisitions led Dea Perez on behalf of the filmmakers with CounterNarrative Films’ Neal Dodson.
