Ashley Gordon, a junior basketball captain, lights up the Rams’ nationally ranked four-wheel relay team

Ashley Gordon gave basketball coach Mike Elton a hint that her name could appear for the winter course. Pennridge Junior was not joking.

On Saturday, Gordon’s 4×800 season posted the best time in the state and second best time in the country (9: 23.28) at Kevin Dare High School Invitational at Penn State University. Gordon and her teammates couldn’t hide something like that.

“A few weeks ago she came to me for training and said:” I have to let you know that I will take part in some track meetings and I will do a winter track. I wanted you to know because my name could come up, “said Pennridge girls basketball coach Mike Elton.” Apparently it showed up. “

Not that Elton cared. He didn’t do it.

“I was so happy for them – I tweeted everyone I knew,” said the Rams coach.

We congratulate Ashley Gordon and the rest of the Pennridge 4×4 Winter Range team for yesterday’s first and second place in Penn State country. Keep it up! https://t.co/V1gXIgAPSy

– Pennridge_GirlsBball (@PHSLadyRamBball) January 19, 2020

For Gordon it was the sporting highlight of her young life.

“I can’t even tell you – it was probably one of the happiest moments in my life and the most shocking,” said the Pennridge junior. “We knew that we went well. We were just trying to get maybe number 1 in Pennsylvania.

“This guy (from the media) comes up to us as we cool off and has given us the news. We looked at each other and smiled. They can’t explain it. It was just incredible. Your thoughts … you are how – how? is that really real? It has to be a prank or something. We saw the right time. I still haven’t got my head around it. “

Gordon is captain of the basketball team and starter of the Rams semi-finalist football team. The relay team includes two of their soccer teammates and best friends – Emily and Meghan Kriney – and newcomer Ava Pultorak.

“Last year the Krineys and I tried the 4×800 and we drove the 4×4 together, but we always missed the last leg,” said Gordon. “So that Ava can get in – she really went up. We needed this last person to really get us going and be able to perform. “

Gordon admits it was juggling.

“It is definitely a lot,” she said. “I have my degree in the first place, but I go to training right after school. Then I go to basketball. I try to eat something between all the exercises, but I love it. I like to occupy myself.

“Sport – I’ve been doing it since I was little. I have a passion for it. I just love being with my teammates and adding a winter track to basketball brings more great people into my life.”

With more meetings in sight for the Rams’ elite relay team, Gordon’s schedule promises to only get crowded.

“It’s a fight because basketball is in season,” she said. “At the moment I’m trying to avoid conflicts between the two. I just hope it works.”

Gordon finished fifth in the mile at the PIAA 3A State Championships last spring, and the decision about which sport to practice together was almost a matter of course.

“I’ve thought about it a lot,” said Gordon. “This year I have to make my decision and I think Track is what I want to do now. It is a talent that I cannot ignore.

“I love the other sports, but I have something special and I think it would be a crime not to use it. I want to do that. Now that I have my head straight and know what my goal is, I will only work so hard to achieve it. I know I can go anywhere. “

While appreciating what his junior captain brings on the basketball court, Elton admitted that Gordon – a role model and contributor at both ends of the court – has a bright future on the track.

“It’s great,” said Elton. “She’s a three athlete. She’s always busy and she always wants to be busy. The bottom line is if she wants to be a Division I athlete, I think that will happen to her on the track.”

