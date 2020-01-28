advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Ash Barty is one step closer to ending a four-decade drought for the Australians at the national championship.

Leader Barty secured set points in the 11th and in a draw before using the momentum against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in Tuesday’s 7-6 (6), 6-2 quarter-final victory at the Australian Open.

The so-called Barty Party in 2019 ended in a quarter-final loss to Kvitova. The start of a new decade is the reason for a larger celebration in Melbourne Park.

Barty next meets Sofia Kenin, who reached the semi-finals for the first time with a 6: 4: 6: 4 win against Ons Jabeur in 78th place.

In a first set that lasted almost 70 minutes, Barty fought off eight of the nine break point opportunities before finally winning the upper hand when she won a 22-stroke rally. at 3-2 down in the tiebreaker.

“I was completely confused on this point – I just remember trying to stay alive. I knew it was a big one. It was more of a survival mode than anything else. “

She prevailed and took the lead 4-0. Kvitova, who defeated her here in the quarter-finals last year, lost the final to Naomi Osaka.

Barty recovered from it and won her first major title at the French Open, where she defeated Kenin in the fourth round. By the time she arrived in Australia, Kenin’s run at Roland Garros – which included a third round against Serena Williams – was her best at a Grand Slam.

Barty, the first Australian woman since Chris O’Neil to win the Australian Open in 1978, has many expectations. The first major of the decade could mean the end of 42 years of waiting, and an Australian hasn’t won since 1976. Barty is the first Australian since 1984 to reach the home open semi-finals.

Barty doesn’t expect him to feel the pressure. She won her first domestic title in Adelaide before the first major of the season.

“I will have nothing but a smile on my face when I go to this yard,” she said.

Kenin and Jabeur were both in a major in the quarter-finals for the first time.

For Kenin, who was born in Moscow but moved to the USA as a baby and grew up in Florida, the level of difficulty will only increase.

“I’m excited. Of course she plays at home, so it’s a little different,” said Kenin. “I’ve played a lot of big names. I don’t think I played someone that was big in the home crowd. It will obviously give it a different atmosphere. But it’s exciting. I’m really looking forward to it.

Kenin also plays her best tennis. Her best run so far at Melbourne Park ended in round two when she lost to Simona Halep last year.

She finished last year in 14th place and although she achieved 1-4 in career meetings, she was able to compete with Barty in one category: last year they were tied with 38 wins for most hard court wins on the women’s tour.

Kenin’s run here included a comeback win in the third round against 15-year-old Coco Gauff when she made only nine casual mistakes in the second and third sets.

In the second set against Jabeur, she saved three breakpoints in a long sixth game and then made a break serve in the seventh game to achieve victory.

“It was a tough moment,” said Kenin. “I didn’t know it was 10 minutes (but), the game was quite long. After that I got my swing.”

Jabeur, a 25-year-old Tunisian, was the first Arab woman to make it up to the last eight in a major.

“I think I have proven that I can be in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam even if I have a lot to improve physically and mentally,” she said. “But I’m glad I did a lot of things. I’ve shown myself that I can do a lot of great things.”

In the men’s later quarter-finals, 20-time Major Roger Federer played against 100-year-old Tennys Sandgren, and seven-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic played a night game against Canadian Milos Raonic.

