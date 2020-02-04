advertisement

The votes were counted and the Ashbourne 2020 Pub of the Year was officially named by the city’s branch of the Real Beer Campaign.

The group chose to award The Barley Mow to Kirk Ireton, one of the region’s oldest pubs in the region, with its coveted title of Pub of the Year.

The award, which was presented over the weekend, came at a time when significant changes are being made to the cornerstone of the historic community, as its owner stepped back to allow her daughter to breathe new life into her. .

Owner Mary Short has been running the Barley Mow since 1976, and her name is still above the door, but her daughter Rachel Short, along with sisters Emma and Jenny, and husband of Rachel Henry, are now taking the helm.

Without losing anything of the Barley Mow’s charm and character, the team carefully directs the Barley Mow to its next chapter.

Rachel and Henry live and work in London during the week and return to Derbyshire to spend the weekend at the pub, keeping up the momentum and gradually making changes.

The changes they made were subtle, but effective, and the Barley Mow still conforms to its traditional village pub roots.

However, it is now open all day on Saturdays and Sundays and hot pies and plowmen’s breakfasts are on the menu.

A mobile pizzeria calls from time to time on Friday, with visits to a mobile fish and chips pickup truck and other “pop-up” food evenings on Friday.

Self-sufficiency is one of his goals and a brewery has been created, producing just enough beer and cider for pub customers.

The pub also organizes acoustic music evenings, organized its own beer festival and an open air cinema is now on the cards.

But despite its “modernization”, the beer is still collected in cellar jugs and can be served in large heavy glass bottles with handles if the customer wishes.

The CAMRA sub-branch, which is made up of enthusiastic beer and cider lovers from around Ashbourne, has listed their favorite establishments in over 40 pubs in the region and selected six finalists.

They were Maison Du Biere, in Church Street, The Queen’s Vaults, in Market Place, The Green Man in St John Street, The Cock Inn, in Clifton, The Old Dog, in Thorpe and Barley Mow in Kirk Ireton.

While a historic village pub won accolades this year, Maison du Bière, a former pub of the season and one of the city’s newest pubs, was voted second and received a highly recommended award.

A spokesperson for the Real Ale campaign branch in Ashbourne said: “It was a real pleasure to browse all of our licensed premises to find a winner, we are so fortunate in this area to be so well served when we left for good beer and cider.

“It was a tough choice before we were even on the shortlist, but the Barley Mow has always been one of our favorite favorites, so it was justifiably popular.

“I think that his selection as our Pub of the Year reflects the hard work and dedication of the team who hired him and brought him so much care. His atmosphere, the quality of his drinks and his service stand out really.

“It is such a unique and historic place and it is vital that the village pubs are kept alive because they offer so much for their communities.

“We are also delighted to award a highly recommended prize to the Maison du Bière. All of our finalists deserve their place on the shoreline list, but the Maison du Bière had a huge impact on the city center during the short period of openness, so it also deserved recognition. “

According to statistics from a CAMRA member app, the Smiths Tavern on St John Street was also in the running for a place in the final stages, but the new owner, Mark Grist, has removed the old Pub of the Year from the shortlist. due to his change of owner, although he was director for several years.

The top two pubs will now be guaranteed a list in the next edition of the Campaign’s Guide to Good Beer for Real Beer, known as the “Bible” for beer lovers.

