Many Australian sports heroes, including Nick Kyrgios, Chris Lynn and Peter Siddle, have pledged to donate to the Australian Bushfire appeal last week.

French open champion Ash Barty, however, has offered the most generous donation of all.

The world’s No. 1 Barty will donate all of its Brisbane International prize money to the Red Cross fire appeal next week. Yes, it will work for free.

Barty will donate AU $ 360,000 if she wins the tournament that takes place before the much anticipated Australian Open.

International stars Maria Sharapova and number 3 in the world, Naomi Osaka, who won the Australian Open last year, are on the way to the Queenslanders.

Barty earns a first round as a top seed and goes straight to the second round of the competition.

Barty spoke in Brisbane on Sunday and said she wanted to look again for families destroyed by bush fires.

“Wildlife has been lost, but it has also affected lives and homes, so I sat down with my team and family to consider how we could help,” said Barty.

“There were really great initiatives from cricketers, tennis players, golfers and soccer players across the country trying to help.

“We have decided that one of my prize money here in Brisbane will be donated to the (Australian) Red Cross to help the families and homes affected.”

media_cameraAshleigh Barty flourished in 2019 and took first place in the WTA ranking.

This generous donation comes after Barty donated $ 30,000 to the RSPCA at the end of last year to help the wildlife affected by the national disaster.

“The first time I heard about it was a return flight from the Fed Cup final (in November) from Perth back to the east coast,” said Barty about the bushfire.

“We could see the smoke mist and some of the fires from the plane, so I was really impressed.”

Barty dominated world tennis last year and took first place for women in the WTA rankings in 2019. The 23-year-old was also the top-earning professional tennis player, male or female, last year, and earned $ 16.4 million in prize money.

Nick Kyrgios’ social media call for a fundraiser led Tennis Australia to announce an exhibition game at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 15, in which some of the world’s best players will compete.

Soon after, Kyrgios promised to donate $ 200 for every ace he made this summer. By wagering 20 aces during his ATP Cup opening game against Jan-Lennard Struff, that amount immediately rose to $ 4,000.

Teammates Alex de Minaur and Sam Stosur followed this example and also participated in the initiative.

Soon after, cricketers Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short and Glenn Maxwell promised to donate $ 250 for all six games in the Big Bash League.

Romanian tennis superstar and Wimbledon champion of 2019, Simona Halep, also offered to contribute to the Australian Bushfire appeal, but had to use a different method because she didn’t “hit too many aces”.

Well folks, I love Australia, but you also know that I haven’t hit too many aces 😜

Sooo, I want to help and my promise is this: Every time I give @darren_cahill a hard time in my box during all of my games in Aus, I donate $ 200.

That way I’ll collect a lot more money ❤️🇦🇺

– Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 5, 2020

Brisbane International starts on Monday, January 6th.

With AAP

