ADELAIDE, Australia – If 2019 was a breakthrough year for Ash Barty at number 1, the Australian star sees 2020 as an early challenge.

After losing her first appearance at Brisbane International last week, she seemed to be battling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final set of her second round game at Adelaide International on Tuesday.

Until the 5-2 win at the French Open and the WTA final, Barty lost three games in a row before breaking the Russian player in the 11th game and competing for the third time. Win 7-5.

Pavlyuchenkova gave a backhand on the net to allow Barty the late break, and then hit a long backhand on Barty’s first match point.

“I think I could find something in the end,” said Barty. “Credit Anastasia, we have always been very close, she pretty much controlled the whole game.”

Barty, who got a goodbye in the first round, advanced to the quarter-finals with the win and will try to improve their starts and goals before the Australian Open kicks off next Monday in Melbourne.

In previous games, 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens lost 6-2, 6-2 to Australian qualification Arina Rodionova. Marketa Vondrousova (No. 8) beat Tatjana Maria 6: 3, 6: 0 and Maria Sakkari with 7: 5. 6: 2 victory against Vitalia Diatchenko (fifth).

Rodionova at position 201, a 30-year-old who had two wins with three sets in qualifying for the main draw only, was in control from the first game when Stephens lost her serve.

“I was pretty relaxed today,” said Rodionova. “After winning these two really tough games in qualifying, I feel like I deserve to be in the main field.”

In the men’s event, Dan Evans beat Alexander Bublik 7: 5, 6: 2 in the same tournament.

