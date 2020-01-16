advertisement

The longstanding effort to create an uphill ski corridor through Blackcomb took a big step forward last weekend when members of the Whistler Blackcomb (WB) ski patrol escorted a group of ski tourers across the Blackcomb grounds into Garibaldi Park.

“(Whistler Blackcomb) was great,” said Bill Maurer, a director of the BC Mountaineering Club (BCMC), who has been working publicly and behind the scenes for a mountain climbing corridor for a year. Maurer added that the event on Sunday, January 12th, was “a very collaborative process” and that WB chose the final route after submitting a suggested route.

Under the 2017 Blackcomb Master Development Agreement, WB is required to work towards year-round, non-motorized public access to the Garibaldi Provincial Park.

However, a route has never been set. Whistler Blackcomb only raised safety concerns in December 2019, as skiers use the same (often busy) terrain as skiers.

Sarah McCullough, director of government and community relations at WB, said the Sunday trip is about gaining direct experience that will affect future decisions and protocols.

“We wanted to address truth issues based on safety considerations, operational considerations, and especially the time people go uphill on descents,” said McCullough.

“We still know that skiing on a route like Sunset Boulevard can cause problems where mountain and valley traffic cannot see each other, so we did our ski patrol (group escort) on Sunday. ” not only to ensure that they are safe, but also to help us understand problems on the ground. “

The approximately 20 ski tourists drove up the Home Run, Shorthorn, Gondola Road and Sunset Boulevard before entering Garibaldi Park, where they climbed Disease Ridge before turning and heading back to Base 2 on Blackcomb Terrain ,

The group was accompanied by two WB ski patrols and met briefly with Adam Mercer, WB’s patrol director, before departure.

McCullough, who also met the group, said that she was happy to work with Maurer on the current issues.

“What makes me very happy is that we are in a dialogue in which we talk to each other about each other’s insights,” she said. “We know that finding long-term solutions to these types of problems requires collaboration and collaboration from everyone involved.”

Maurer said he would like to see a few more accompanied trips in 2020 with the long-term goal of creating a permanent corridor for the ascent that requires no escort.

“I am definitely ready to discuss future trips with Bill (Mason),” said McCullough when asked about the possibility of further accompanied trips.

McCullough added that the next step would be to interact with the resort’s stakeholders and learn from the Sunday event.

The potential creation of a backcountry corridor that starts at the Blackcomb base could have a significant impact on WB, especially given the growing popularity of ski tour and day pass prices, which can cost up to $ 200 in high season.

WB is currently not reviewing a ski compensation structure, McCullough said in a follow-up email.

Vancouver-based Silke Gumplinger, who does not have a WB pass, belonged to the group of ski tourists who took part in the tour.

“In Germany, all the slopes are shedding their skin. It’s normal,” she said.

“When the avalanche danger is high and the conditions are not great, people skim the (incoming) ski slopes.”

Gumplinger added that it was important to have easy access to the Garibaldi Park and added that the BCMC, according to their understanding, had “made a significant contribution” to establishing the park as a provincial park.

“I understand that the BCMC has played an important role in the construction of the Garibaldi Park in recent years. I think it is good that the BCMC is trying to seek backcountry access to the Blackcomb side as well,” she said ,

Mountaineering is initially prohibited on the slopes of Whistler and Blackcomb.

Failure to cooperate with patrol operations or security requirements or requirements can, according to the WB, impair passport privileges.

If you want to start from the base to Garibaldi Park, you can do this via the Singing Pass Trail.

“I would also only ask people in general who want to access the backcountry to check the Whistler Blackcomb website and look at the information on that website so they know what rules to follow,” he said to McCullough ,

