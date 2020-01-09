advertisement

Herzog’s latest work is “Family Romance, LLC”, which he financed with the money he earned by playing “The Client” in “The Mandalorian”.

The legendary director Werner Herzog, one of the founders of the German Neue Welle, whose films deal with obsessive tasks and crazy conflicts with nature, will be at the 34 & Highlands Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 25 (in Hollywood).

“Werner Herzog is truly a unique storyteller and we are honored to recognize him for his productive contributions to the cinema,” said ASC President Kees van Oostrum.

Herzog has produced, written and directed more than 70 feature and documentary films. His fleeting love-hate relationship with actor Klaus Kinski led to such strong films as “Aguirre, the Wrath of God”, “Fitzcarraldo”, “Nosferatu the Vampire” and “Woyzeck”. Other masterpieces are “Stroszek” and “The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser”, both with the street musician Bruno S. who has become an actor.

Herzog received an Oscar nomination for best documentary for “Encounters at the End of the World”, while “Little Dieter Must Fly” was nominated for Emmy’s outstanding non-fiction special.

Recent highlights include “Meeting Gorbachev”, in which Herzog discussed with the former President of the Soviet Union about his achievements and global events in the 21st century, “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”, a 3D documentary about the Chauvet cave in southern France and “Queen of the Desert”, a biography of the pioneer of the British explorer Gertrude Bell (Nicole Kidman) at the beginning of the 20th century.

In 2019, however, Herzog had the premiere of “Family Romance, LLC” at the Cannes Film Festival: a Japanese-based drama about a man who, as his own cameraman, embodies the missing father of a young girl. It was funded with the money he earned when he played The Client in “The Mandalorian”, Jon Favreau’s Disney + “Star Wars” series.

The cameramen with whom Herzog has worked to create surreal or realistic visual styles include Thomas Mauch (“Aguirre”, “Stroszek”, “Fitzcarraldo”), Jörg Schmidt-Reitwein (“The Riddle of Kaspar Hauser” and ” Nosferatu ”) and Peter Zeitlinger (“ Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call – New Orleans ”,“ Encounters at the End of the World ”).

Former recipients of the ASC Board of Governors Award include Jeff Bridges, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott, Barbra Streisand, Harrison Ford, Julia Roberts, Christopher Nolan, Morgan Freeman, Francis Ford Coppola, Sally Field, Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese. and Steven Spielberg.

