NEW ORLEANS – Zion Williamson’s massive lineup of soaring dunks, shot shots, and even 3-pointers during his first three regular season NBA games has made the New Orleans Pelicans curious about what he’s going to do next.

“We’re obviously pretty good with him on the ground,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry. “Obviously there is a lot of room for improvement. He has played three NBA games now and what he did he really only did with raw talent.”

Regarding the athleticism that has made the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson a sensation over the edge since high school, he hasn’t shown any limitations since completing a carefully orchestrated three-month rehabilitation after arthroscopic knee surgery.

He ushered in the break to convert long street hops into points. He jumped over the defenders to miss his teammates’ mistakes. He usually felt comfortable in traffic. But even if his melee shots have not yet been fired, he has demonstrated the ability to bounce back suddenly and powerfully to counter attack and use them.

“He can miss it and be caught in the air and submerged,” said Pelican guard Jrue Holiday admiringly. “It is given by God.”

The former Duke star and NBA’s best choice last summer also showed outstanding defensive skills in the defensive area, especially when he jumped from the floor to the stands for a volleyball block during his second game.

“He did a good job, as a low man and as a rotating man. You’ve seen that at Duke before, “said Gentry.” He’s very good at timing and blocking shots. “

In his debut last Wednesday, Williamson even unexpectedly scored four goals in a row with three points.

“If you can’t move and do sport for a while, you can only shoot jumpers,” Williamson said. “I think that was the result of that.”

The caution of the pelicans towards Williamson is evident in the relatively small number of minutes he has played. While he started all three games, he only spent an average of 22 minutes on the pitch. Nevertheless, he also has an average of 19.3 points per game – third in this category behind only striker Brandon Ingram (25 ppg) and Holiday (19.8 ppg).

Williamson said he felt physically good – no pain and no jumping or speed restrictions. Having been unable to run for most of the past three months, he said his conditioning was still in progress.

“This is the part that will get better,” he said.

There were also moments when his chemistry with teammates was obviously wrong, leading to sales or other mistakes that disrupted the crime.

“Some of that is timing,” said Holiday. “Obviously he looks good with the ricochets and all that, but I think there have been a couple of times when (Lonzo Ball) drove and (Williamson) cut a little early, maybe he cut too late sometimes. I feel like at this point, maybe I’m standing on the corner or positioning myself where he wants to be or where we’ll find him – where his sweet spot is. I think these little things get a lot better over time. “

During his first two games, both defeated by Pelicans, Williamson played about five minutes before the start of a quarter and sat on the bench during the closing minutes.

But on Sunday against Boston, Williamson saw his first game end, scoring eight points in the last three minutes when New Orleans celebrated their first win with their rookie lineup. The pelicans will play in Cleveland the next Tuesday evening.

“I get used to my teammates and my teammates get used to me – just subtle things like when I pass it on, when they pass it on to me, where I want the ball, where I don’t want the ball,” said Williamson. “It will get better over time.”

Gentry said it would be difficult to get Williamson out of the games if he gave the team energy and points. “But we also have to be reasonable in our overall approach, and we have to understand, as I said, in the beginning, we have to think long-term here. “

But his minutes have increased steadily. He played 27 minutes in his third game, and it might not be long before he crossed the 30-minute threshold per game.

“It will definitely help us the more he can stay on the pitch and continue the chemistry,” said Ball. “It is difficult to play when he only has two minutes, three minutes. But when he is out for a while, he can we will increase the pace and make sure that the stuff flows. “

