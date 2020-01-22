advertisement

No industry is perfect. No company is perfect. And there is a good chance that you and I are not perfect. The best thing we can do is to observe attentively and compassionately and learn from life. Life is a learning lesson, as some say.

CleanTechnica has its own problems every day that we learn from and improve on. But one of the big ones who never leaves is the question “what should we write?” It is a question about which topics we should focus on, which stories we should write about and how we should write them. We have the question of what to investigate, what to skip, what to repeat.

In essence, I think the media has a core role – to give as complete and accurate a picture as possible. One of my favorite analogies is that I seem to be trying to put together a puzzle – we have to make sure we pick up all the pieces, put them in the right place, and leave the image in the right way.

Unfortunately, I think many people in the media forget, ignore, or never establish the pure, pure purpose of the industry. Some think it is their job to be skeptical and try to discover things that are not true as presented, failing to keep the big picture in mind and to convey an accurate representation of reality to their audience. Some think it’s their job to break down people or businesses. Some think it’s their job to only report on what happened that day.

Our goal has long been to provide as much extra, usable context as possible to convey the greatest stories in cleantech, as well as little ones. When we deal with the news, the goal is supposed to place it in the broader context of reality. When we make our own reports or analyzes, it is assumed that the goal is to give the public more insight into the subject or possibly even correct misunderstandings.

Since our focus is on cleantech, we have a handful of core topics that support our work:

What is the biggest news in cleantech? What are the core umbrella stories of cleantech? (Most articles should probably refer to those stories to convey them to more people and also place news in context.) What are the biggest misconceptions about cleantech that need to be corrected? What are the biggest gaps in cleantech knowledge and understanding, and how can we fill it? Why cleantech?

So much in cleantech is a matter of scale. If a scientific “breakthrough” is cool, cool, but if it has no impact on the industry, it is not very worthwhile to discuss it other than as a “gee-whiz” story. If a cleantech startup sounds interesting, but probably does not really get off the ground or even has a major impact, that should be considered. When we talk about the electric car industry, we often have to remember who is the market leader and who is expected to lead it in 3, 5 or 10 years. A press release regarding a Honda Clarity EV update does not deserve as much attention as an update for all Tesla models (including many vehicles on the road today).

I have skipped a certain goal of the media. A goal, especially today, is to entertain. How much that is a priority of a particular site, writer or reader is really a subjective matter. The more people you entertain, the more influence you can have. The more you simply focus on entertainment, the less time and space you have for non-entertaining but important content. It is a constant balancing act. We have a very writer-focused, freedom-focused system here at CleanTechnica. I basically only allow writers to make this call and follow their interests – within the domain of what seems useful and interesting to our readers. I especially know that many of us try to combine useful and entertaining things and strive for a maximum positive effect. We do not always achieve our goals. 😀 😀

In general, I greatly appreciate the fact that so many people have come to rely on CleanTechnica as a daily source of news and analysis. We always take feedback (perhaps more than healthy) and we always make mistakes. But the most important thing is that we consistently try to improve and help the world, or help society to help themselves, as I have been saying for more than ten years.

To conclude, I will say what I have often said to a large public and private to individuals – I think our greatest source is our readers. It is our readers, especially the small percentage of you who regularly comment and continue the discussions, that help us most to learn and improve. Articles are often just the starting point for larger discussions and information sharing. The expertise spread across the public is enormous. It is a lot of work to keep trolls out of discussion threads and ensure that these “chat rooms” remain useful and enjoyable, but even the regular commentators themselves do the most work to shape and guide those conversations in the right direction. So thanks to all of you, and especially to those who work so hard to help us continue our mission.

