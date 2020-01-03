advertisement

Mountains, ocean and deer. Nowadays, this is what former radio host Erin Davis wakes up to at her home in Vancouver Island after moving there from Toronto.

Davis and her husband, Rob Whitehead, left Toronto in late 2016 after the death of their only daughter, Lauren, at the age of 24, in May 2015. With Toronto reminding them of Lauren and the time she shared as he grew up, parents thought they had to leave to face the tragedy.

Davis’ acclaimed radio voice was pulled from hosting the morning show at 98.1 CHFI in 2016, a year after Lauren’s death. Davis had originally taken a year off to plan the two funerals – one in Ottawa where Lauren, who also worked on the radio, had lived with her husband and their infant son, and one in Toronto, where Davis worked.

Now restored to the west and being rebuilt, on New Year’s Eve Davis announced on Twitter that she was sober for six months and asked others to write to her if they needed advice. Following a tweet that drew widespread anger lies a deeper story of how a mother faced the passing of a baby.

I am marking the 6 month smart today. I’m not telling you this about manipulation, just to say that if you lose your only child, it’s not a REASON for you to explode f – king explode T ALL the time, then prudence is not impossible. Write to me at https://t.co/ePikU0bRDy if you would like to chat. ODAAT.

– Erin Davis (@erindavis) December 30, 2019

Davis told the National Post that she shared the news because she wanted to tell people that they can go through the worst things in their lives with a clear head. From the answers she received, she said she knew her message resonated.

“I retired three years ago when my husband and I decided to leave the city and the job I loved because there were simply too many painful memories surrounding Toronto,” Davis said.

“And everybody seemed to go on with their lives except us. Another great step in our lives has been marked by tragedy, and we have tried to get through as much positivity and gratitude as we can.”

Now, she’s also going through it cautiously.

“Not only have I received good, supportive tweets that I’ve been blessed to surround myself with, but also emails from people who say, ‘I’m so glad you mentioned this because I have a problem and I want to know how you did it, “” she said of her past use of alcohol. “My answer to them is not everything works for everyone. The fact that you’re talking to me means you can talk to someone. “

Lauren passed away the night after celebrating her first Mother’s Day. She died in her sleep, and the exact cause of her death remains unexplained. Davis has previously asked questions about Lauren’s use of domperidone, a drug that helps young mothers breastfeed. The drug is widely prescribed in Canada, but Health Canada has issued advice on its use. It is not a drug legally marketed in the US The US Food and Drug Administration notes that it has been associated with health risks such as sudden death.

Erin Davis photographed in 2003 with her husband Rob and the late daughter Lauren.

Debbie Holloway, Toronto Sun

However, Davis said her anger over what may have been after her daughter’s death soon led to thanksgiving at Lauren’s funeral.

“We said these are things we are very grateful for,” Davis said. “We were angry to a very small extent, but we also knew there was so much to be grateful for. That gratitude started right away.”

“The first year was blessed with shock and I think that’s how people survive,” Davis said. “The mentality is that it is not even possible and it has not happened. Every day you are realizing that your dreams are dead, that your plans you started to make even before your baby was born, the things you envisioned, the hopes you had, those all is gone. This is part of the mourning process. “

Davis closed a chapter in Toronto and opened a new one on Vancouver Island as she began writing her best-selling book, Mourning Has Broken (2019). In it, Davis writes about how she and her husband went on a journey. Out of loud grief with family, friends and listeners about how the couple tried to take their own lives after the loss, Davis says parents were determined not just to survive but to seek joy.

A family photo of Lauren on the beach in Mexico on a family vacation in 2004.

“The last year, 2019, has been an absolute whirlwind,” Davis said. “My book was published in February. It has been a tremendous adventure and one that has been fun, because this is something I know Lauren felt we needed to do. There is hope and there is light and you can move on. “

She said the power of talking to others should not be underestimated.

“It’s an amazing thing that happens when people split up with each other,” she said. “You have to talk to someone because no one is going to just go through this. Through things like isolation, things like addiction start.”

As we enter 2020, Davis has a message for those who may suffer in similar ways.

“Joint pain is shared,” she said. “Shared joy multiplies. Grief can be so isolating. No one intends to go through this alone. If you tell me what’s right with your life, it takes me away from myself. “

