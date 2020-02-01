advertisement

15 Jordan Larmour

Backfield freedom suits him. There is also a new license to attack with 19 at 138 meters. He danced into space before taking on and defeating Stuart Hogg, but referee Mathieu Raynal missed an obvious duel after breaking the defense. Rating: 7

14 Andrew Conway

Finally established in the team. Mainly living off garbage that he turned from five runs into 45 meters, he earned the last penalty when he was kicked off the ball by Sam Johnson. Rating: 6

Scotsman Jamie Ritchie joins Garry Ringrose Photo: James Crombie / Inpho

13 Garry Ringrose

The value of an offense in Ireland that revolves around its captain; He released Conway with skillful use of the contact line and a dump, let Aki storm the field and thought his line was the back pass. Outstanding player until he is injured before the break. Rating: 7

12 bundles of Aki

Robbie Henshaw is not taken into account, but Aki is a superior central defender – with Henshaw as a better punch sub – which has been proven by skillful running lines and footwork for nine important duels. Proved point, it remains irrevocable. Rating: 7

11 Jacob Stockdale

Sharp. Reduced defense concerns by using this large frame and sprinkling some stardust at a Sexton’s 22m drop for a striking gallop. Rating: 6

Johnny Sexton talks to referee Mathieu Raynal. Photo: James Crombie / Inpho

10 Johnny Sexton

He kept calm, although he could not convince Raynal that three wrong calls should have led to Irish ownership. Regardless, he ended the first attempt and, after one of those rare brain failures when he stopped after a failed penalty in the 38th minute, kept Ireland in the lead with his right shoe. Rating: 7

9 Conor Murray

Authoritative box kicks gained ground early on, and when Stander Johnson intercepted it was almost a 14-point strike that saved the day with sales. John Cooney hasn’t done enough to move him in 30 minutes. Rating: 6

1 Cian Healy

Beautiful quick hands created Sexton’s attempt. Powerful, steadfast and dynamic, even after returning to Dave Kilcoyne. Proved once again that he is Ireland’s most important curly head. Rating: 7

2 Rob herring

Delivery of a reliable lineout. “Can you squat?” Asked the medic after a quad injury in the 46th minute. “Now jump”. The Cape Town-born American passed both tests to initially keep Rónan Kelleher at bay. Rating: 6

Tadhg Furlong during the game. Photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

3 Tadhg Furlong

Helped with 11 tackles and 11 runs after 77 minutes of horrific abrasion. Rumbling twice for 54 minutes, the first required three Scots to stop him, the second a nice side step that cleared the way for Sexton to 16-9. The linchpin of this Irish pack remains, but it looked badly injured. Rating: 8th

4 Iain Henderson

Huge until he made room for Dev Toner. He played like the leader he needed to succeed with a blistering performance on both sides of the ball, a lineout theft, and dozens of dominant contributions around the field. Rating: 8th

5 James Ryan

In the past four years, the Leinster rugby student has spawned three phenomenal strikers from Ireland. A national pack with Ryan – 17 duels, 12 of which are here – Dan Leavy and Doris would be an unforgettable sight. Someday. Rating: 8th

CJ Stander hands over Huw Jones. Photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

6 CJ Stander

The numbers – 17 duels, 16 broadcasts – tell the story of Stander’s continued value for this team, and although Adam Hasting was severely penalized for a four-point game in the 64th minute, late sales secured that win. Rating: 8th

7 Josh van der Flier

Defensively excellent with 14 duels, with five mistakes that do not tell the story of the bravery of this open-side team. Hourly cramped conditions, but the seven-point deficit and lack of alternatives required his recovery. Rating: 7

8 Caelan Doris

Four minutes and 17 seconds of an international debut are not enough to achieve a rating, but the 21-year-old is in good company since Paul O’Connell played 32 minutes of his first international match against Wales in 2002 when he scored a goal. At least Doris also made an impression with textbook sales in Ireland. 22. Failed assessment of Treviso’s head injury last November could result in Wales recovering in seven days. Rating: Not long enough to rate

replacement

Peter O’Mahony produced one of his more heroic games for Ireland – although he gave up a 28th minute penalty for disability that wasted a chance to score – and ended up with a typically challenging defense. The rest played their part in late resistance, except for Dave Kilcoyne, who was confused. Rating: 7

Trainer

Andy Farrell almost punched a hole in the coach box when the Irish defense faced the most brutal ending imaginable. The pack played in its image and although Scotland’s achievement deserves recognition, this will not be enough to fight for a Six Nations title. Rating:7

