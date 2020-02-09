advertisement

15 Jordan Larmour

He has done an excellent job, his ability to slide sideways, and his strength has led him through a brittle Welsh defense. With an excellent kick, he quickly matures into a high-quality test full-back. Rating: 8th

14 Andrew Conway

Brilliant from start to finish and his attempt was a fitting embellishment. His kicking, aerial work, attack and running threat were top notch. It worked out well, a real handful for the Welsh people and for someone who is difficult to control. Rating: 9

13 Robbie Henshaw

In the 45 minutes that he was on the field before failing a HIA, he was a challenger of the match. Every time he carried the ball, he broke the payline to advance his positive paylines. Rating: 8th

Bundee Aki plans to take on Johnny McNicholl of Wales during the six-nation game at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ryan Byrne / Inpho

12 bundles of Aki

Great performance in all aspects of the game as it was powerful and also attacked space when it was there; managed to pinch a few sales, and tackled with authority. Rating: 8th

11 Jacob Stockdale

Could have given the passport instead of closing a gap early on, but it’s a minor problem as it did a quality job that started with a great chip and chase and maintained that focus and application. Rating: 7

10 Johnny Sexton

Nice kick and pass options controlled the game intelligently and were usually brave in the collisions. Apart from an aberration, his kick was excellent. Rating: 8th

9 Conor Murray

A couple of passes went astray or controlled the runner, admitted a penalty, and the free kick, though commendably shortened, was ineffective, but generally managed the game well, defending smartly in the backfield, and keeping his backpack in the lead. Rating: 7

1 Cian Healy

There are no shortcomings in its work rate, but it does not have the same corrosion power as in the past. He will want to use this property again in the future because this was a decisive difference. It was replaced after 51 minutes. Rating: 6

2 Rob herring

He worked extremely hard on both sides of the ball, which led to a very good result, but a few handling errors caused a little shine to be lost. Rating: 6

Tadhg Furlong scores Ireland’s second attempt. Photo: Bryan Keane / Inpho

3 Tadhg Furlong

He rediscovers his best form; His fight against several defenders or the attempt to get him through with a little help from friends, and his aggression in one-on-one lives killed the Welsh players. Rating: 8th

4 Iain Henderson

A typically hard-working feat, but if Ireland wants to make the best of it, as Ulster does, they must allow it to use its footwork and intelligence in the broader channels. The faster the game is, the more obvious it becomes. Rating: 7

5 James Ryan

His insatiable appetite for transplantation is only part of the characters, 15 tackles and 14 baby games, but he doesn’t do justice to any of the other qualities he puts at the service of the team. Rating: 8th

Peter O’Mahony celebrates during the game. Photo: Bryan Keane / Inpho

6 Peter O’Mahony

If he felt challenged before the game, his reaction could not have been more eloquent. Once he got the pace of the game, he made himself a nuisance of breakdown, deployment, and combat like an obsessed man. Rating: 8th

7 Josh van der Flier

He was relentlessly aggressive in line speed and the pressure he exerted on Dan Biggar wherever possible in Welsh. He slowed the Welsh ball and at the same time managed to make meters with intelligent carrying. Rating: 8th

8 CJ Stander

An outstanding overall performance that showed a slight shift in emphasis compared to the past. He was a little relieved of his role as a main tacker and was licensed to track the ball in the event of a breakdown and was excellent there. With his usual aggression, but also deserves recognition for his death, a nuance that has nicely rounded off his game. Rating: 9

replacement

The bank gave the team impetus at a time when Ireland needed an energy boost to maintain its dominance. Dave Kilcoyne was dynamic, Keith Earls had some good moments in attack and Max Deegan made his international debut. John Cooney deserves an earlier introduction. Rating: 7

Trainer

Andy Farrell will be pleased with the gradual improvement in performance and the way his team has been able to maintain pressure over long periods of time. Changes in some patterns were more noticeable and effective. He challenged the players and paid the most for his belief. Rating: 7

