Pardon Patrick Mahomes if seems to be a beginner in explaining the effects of a strong defensive play.

The Kansas City defender has rarely recognized such support. The defense was the weak link last season, when the Chiefs reached the AFC Championship game largely due to Mahomes and his offensive threats. When he played for Texas Tech, Mahomes’ numbers set – including a record 819 total yards and 734 passing yards in one, ahem, loss – routinely failed to overcome an agile defense.

However, as the Chiefs (11-4) ride a five-game winning streak entering a home game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10), the defense has been key. The unit has allowed an average of 9.6 points and four total touchdowns over that stretch, including no TDs in the last nine quarters.

“We understand that if we can get out there and put up some points,” Mahomes said, “then they will keep running for us, and we will find a way to win.”

Mahomes ’quick strikeout opportunity enables Kansas City to risk different defenses with different flash and cover that first-year coordinator Steve Spagnuolo introduced.

“You can see the desire for the start (this season),” head coach Andy Reid said of the defense. “The positive thinking and the desire to do the right things, you saw it right away.”

Newcomers like safety Tyrann Mathieu, defensive end Frank Clark and linebacker Terrell Suggs, whom the Chiefs claimed had quit last week, bought them immediately and provided leadership. Mathieu was especially helpful in upgrading to an aggressive secondary.

Mahomes, meanwhile, overcame injuries to his leg, knee and wrist. After missing two games, he engineered a team as hot as anyone except the Baltimore Ravens (11 straight wins), who were secured their first race in the AFC playoffs.

The Chiefs, who defeated the AFC West title in a Dec. 8 win over New England, sit No. 3 in the conference and will play their starters on Sunday. They have to defeat the Chargers and hope for a boring upset Miami in New England to overcome the Patriots for the No. 2 seed and a first-round play off.

The first, however, is Philip Rivers and Los Angeles. The Chargers were the first casualty in the Chiefs’ five-game winning streak, but they rushed for 438 yards – at just 310 for the Chiefs – in that 24-17 setback in Mexico City. Rivers passed for 353 yards but threw four interceptions.

Rivers, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, ranks third in the NFL with 4,334 passing yards, but has 18 interceptions (tied for second) in 21 touchdowns. The Chargers are victorious in the AFC West and will lose their eighth playoffs in the last 10 years.

“I don’t believe in doing the same thing and getting the same results,” said coach Anthony Lynn, who went 9-7 and 12-4 his first two seasons with the Chargers. “There will be some adjustments. We’ll see how many. But it sucked – first missing the season as head coach. It’s very frustrating for me. I don’t plan on doing it again.”

Offensive tackle Russell Okung (groin) lost practice Wednesday after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Oakland Raiders.

They all participated in the Chiefs practice on Wednesday, including left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle), who lost last Sunday’s victory in predicago.

