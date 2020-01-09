advertisement

Brace for it: Relatively mild – albeit very humid – late weather is forecast to take a turn for the coldest this weekend, with temperatures expected to dip near double negative figures on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, the mercury will drop to -6 C overnight on Sunday (January 12), and even lower on Monday, to -9 C.

On Wednesday morning, the weather office issued a separate statement advising on the potential for snow arriving off the south coast Thursday (January 9th) night.

“With temperatures falling near the freezing mark, a mix of rain or snow is possible throughout the region,” the statement advises.

And, with temperatures expected to remain “below seasonal rates within the next week, the chance for more snow remains,” the statement adds.

The change in temperature has attracted more guests to the White Rock Extreme Weather Shelter – which is open from 9am. to 7 a.m. at Star of the Sea Hall (15262 Pacific Ave.) – and officials say those numbers are expected to rise further in the coming weeks.

In an email distributed Wednesday, Shelters Coordinator Joan McMurtry said the warm winter so far is likely to contribute to reducing shelters use in the first two months of operation.

Compared to last November and last December, there were eight fewer nights (24 this year compared to 32 last year), with an average of 10 guests per night, compared to last year’s average of 16.

However, less than two weeks into the new year and “our numbers have already increased,” McMurtry said.

Night attendance has climbed to 15 guests, and if the number reaches 20, an additional volunteer will be added to each shift, which is currently covered by two volunteers, she said.

McMurtry made a point of thanks to all those in the community who have helped the shelter, from volunteers helping to drop a hat, to business owners offering discounts on big purchases.

“We give a big shout out to the community. We cannot do it alone,” she said.

For more information on the shelter, email jkmcm@telus.net

