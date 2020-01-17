advertisement

The President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, is attending a mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral after he was sworn in on January 14, 2020 in Guatemala City, Guatemala. (Reuters / Fabricio Alonso)

Guatemala’s new president Alejandro Giammattei interrupted diplomatic relations with President Nicolas Maduro’s Venezuelan government on Thursday and ordered the closure of his embassy in Caracas.

advertisement

“We have instructed the Foreign Minister that the only person who is still in the Venezuelan embassy should return, and that we are finally going to end relations with the Venezuelan government,” said Giammattei. “We will close the message.”

The conservative Giammattei, who took office on Tuesday, had already indicated that he would break ties after the takeover.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Rodriguez accused Giammattei of responding on Twitter for bowing to the government of President Donald Trump.

“His government will surely be another bad joke,” Rodriguez wrote. “Our respect and affection for the people of Guatemala.”

By Sofia Menchu

advertisement