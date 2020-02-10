advertisement

The “Parasite” victory could send a message about the future of international film to the Oscars, but international filmmakers have mixed feelings.

Bong Joon Ho stood in the emerging Academy Museum, a 50,000-square-meter cluster of cavernous rooms that still held Hollywood exhibitions, and pondered the chaos of the awards season. It was two days before the Academy Awards, but the Korean director has been in advertising mode since “Parasite” won the Palme d’Or in May. As a brilliant, quiet creative who rose to pop star, he leaned forward and smiled when nominees in the Best International Film category came on stage to speak at the academy’s official cocktail party.

“I understand now,” said Bong. “I understand how the whole system works.” He shrugged. But was that good or bad? “I think … it’s both,” he replied, then hurried to the front of the room on a cue and smiled after another set of cameras.

Forty-eight hours later, Bong’s long-term investment in the most exciting, unorthodox series of Oscar-winning successes has been realized. When Bong won four trophies, “Parasite” went from being the first Korean nomination for an Oscar to a historic best-picture victory, the first for a non-English film in the academy’s 92 years.

The “Parasite” victories gave the ceremony a touch of emotion and cultural significance. It has tremendous value for the foreign language market in the United States and especially for Korean cinema. But since the Oscars have opened to the world, is the world really opening to the Oscars?

Hollywood is an industry that welcomes outsiders. Since 2010, nine of the ten best director wins have gone to filmmakers from other countries. The result for 2020 follows last year’s aggressive Netflix campaign for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” although Cuarón was already an established Hollywood presence when he wrote his delicate Mexican drama. In contrast, Bong has spent the past two decades making a name for himself on the festival grounds and cultivating in the United States. In order to be recognized by the academy, he had to put himself at the center of the machine.

At the urging of his distributor, Bong moved to Los Angeles with his wife and son in early January to meet the campaign season challenge of flying out of Korea when an event required it. (Initially he also wanted to bring the family dog ​​with him, but at some point he never got the idea.) He managed to continue working on a number of new projects, but even the purest artist has to play a part in the price trail for politicians.

The international Oscar activist’s journey can be a strange, alienating experience. Despite all the noise they have to endure, the candidates often struggle with strange moments of loneliness, cultural separation and the need for performance.

This phenomenon was particularly pronounced this year, as foreign language films were nominated in seven categories, from “Best Film” and “Best Documentary” to “Best Actor” (so that we weren’t the overdue first nomination for “Pain and Fame” star Antonio Forget banderas). No longer the best foreign language film, the category Best International Film further emphasized the separation, since winning the best picture for “Parasite” made the category superfluous. Why celebrate the best international film when the Oscars could still be dominated by them?

Nevertheless, the Academy’s Best International Feature department worked overtime to examine its options for this category. In recent years, the shortlist has given members of the Academy nine titles to vote on for a five-film category. For the first time this year, the Best International Feature Committee raised the list to 10 and opened the voting process to all academics who watched the films.

While the party circulation intensified during the weekend, the international visitors stood out in contrast to the famous faces. At the annual Women in Film meeting in the Sunset Room, the “Honeyland” filmmakers Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov joined their theme, Haditze Muratova, who leads a rural life and cultivates honey in a remote mountain region. Nearby was the heroic Dr. Amani Ballour, a Syrian refugee who spends most of The Cave operating an underground hospital while bombs are falling from above. Brazilian documentary filmmaker Petra Costa considered how her nomination for “The Edge of Democracy” fueled talks about the country’s fascist tendencies.

Meanwhile, the clock continued to tick for Bong. At a Vanity Fair Friday night party for Parasite, a neon employee asked how he was doing. He smiled unobtrusively. “It’s almost over,” he said.

When “Parasite” won the “Palme d’Or”, Bong would never have expected the commitment that would come. This year, participants should feel warned: There were 22 nominations for Cannes premieres this year (and only one title, Quentin Tarantinos “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” came from the United States). The festival’s longstanding director, artistic director Thierry Fremaux, has mixed feelings about this development. Given the national focus of ceremonies in other countries – Spain has the Goyas, France has the Cesars – he wondered if the Oscars should consider a similar approach. “Maybe it would be good if America celebrated its own cinema,” he said.

At the Spirit Awards, the “Honeyland” co-directors were on the sidelines when Stefanov lit a cigarette in front of the huge white tent. He was already resigned to losing. “You know, we’ve been sitting with the other nominees, more experienced people like Pedro, in the past few days, and I don’t like these things,” he said, exhaling. “I want to be able to work on other projects. I love spending time with other filmmakers, but not at all these chic cocktails for two weeks in a row. Come on! It is too much! “A few hours later, Bong won the foreign language film award in anticipation of his Sunday win. “After tomorrow I can finally go home,” he told journalists backstage. “That makes me happiest.”

However, the Spirit Awards recalled quite differently that the concept of “foreign language film” may lose its topicality. The winner of the best film “The Farewell”, a film that was mostly shot in China with Mandarin dialogues, achieved the biggest victory of the day. In her rousing speech, Wang expressed a desire to “show another side of what an American family looks like”.

When Wang and her team toasted the win backstage, producer Andrew Milano talked about the process that allowed The Farewell to evade any foreign name. “Here’s the fun thing,” he said. “The script was in English until we got close to the actual shoot. To be honest, we knew it would be in Chinese, but in a way the fact that it started in English was a big deal because when I read it I read it as an American film. “

The next day at the Academy Awards, industry indicators bustled on the red carpet before the show, raving about the potential of a “parasite” victory and the greater presence of foreign language cinema among the nominees. Early in the night the film showed its dynamism with an original screenplay win. Trevor Groth, the former Sundance program director who works for Neon Owner 30 West, was celebrating at the bar. “Do you know what’s good about it?” He beamed. “Look ahead30 West and Neon employees apparently sat all over the Dolby, thinking about the upcoming victory of the film and its success. In the lobby, neon co-founder Tim League remembered his first nomination for the Belgian thriller “Bullhead” at Drafthouse Films. (It lost.) “Hopefully there is a ripple effect now,” he said, “where international film is not stigmatized.”

The energy in the room as a “parasite” won one award after another, at least for the evening, this was the case. At the top of the governors ball after the show, Michael Barker, co-president of Sony Pictures Classics, thought about the result. For years, his company led the charge for foreign language crossover hits, including former Best Picture nominees “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Amour”. With “Parasite” the result spoke less for the cultural process than for the specific escape of the film in question. “It’s not even a foreign film, not really,” he said. “It’s a genre film like” Get Out “.” He rejected the idea of ​​a foreign language boom. “It’s not about increasing the prices of foreign films,” he said. “We have to lift the little ones up. Every film is different. “

At the “Parasite” After Party in Soho House, partygoers made fun of Korean food and waved their heads to K-Pop. Fremaux walked around and admitted that his perspective had changed since the previous night. “I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “Oscar and Cannes can fight for the cinema together!” In another room, an eager neon worker pointed to the future when the “Parasite” team arrived with Oscars in hand. “Well, shit, it broke all the rules,” he said. “Now everyone is going to Cannes with open paperbacks!”

In the meantime, Bong has called off the Vanity Fair after the party to hold a press conference for Korean media that was going on until the next day. He already had plans to escape the chaos of the campaign. On February 12, he will have a public discussion at the Walker Arts Center in Milwaukee about his work with film critic and Amazon manager Scott Foundas.

When he plunged into Soho House, Bong discovered the director of “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”, Celine Sciamma. He gave her his Best International Feature Statue. “You should keep this,” he said. The DJ turned Hits From the Bong when the filmmaker slipped into a group of Korean colleagues, programmers, and marketing managers, most of whom work far from traditional Hollywood.

Bong went to the corner and juggled with an Oscar in one hand and a beer in the other. “Give him space!” Someone called. He spent the next hour picking up and putting down both items while the well-wishers kept coming. Shortly after 1 a.m. the bongtourage made its way to the exit when parties in a karaoke bar in Koreatown speculated about after-party plans. However, it quickly became known that this one bash was forbidden to anyone outside the filmmaker’s inner circle. Bong had left the building and had returned to his world.

