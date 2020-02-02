advertisement

Dublin 1-11 Mayo 0-8

This couple. If Dublin and Mayo could be categorized as a couple, Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen would appear compared to boring suburbs. Referee Barry Cassidy was mocked by the angry locals in the crowd of 15,148. He was deeply unhappy with his efforts to monitor a game that had spewed with some minor contradiction since Mayo Jordan Flynn lost the first half at the start of the game.

But it ended in a familiar way: Ciaran Kilkenny, who runs the show in his inexhaustible way, James McCarthy, who adjusts to the usual score, and Dublin, which has the quality they are most proud of: their ability to kick and catch and keep possession in the opposing half. The All-Ireland champion won effortlessly.

Previously, visiting fans hung a banner over Mitchells’ clubhouse and praised “Jim Gavins Mighty Dubs”. It was a cheeky move and a reasonable reminder that the Dubs currently own the country. The manager may have left, but the old features – serenity, patience, dogged workload – were all visible on a violent night in the west.

In the end, it was easy for Dublin, who trained 14-man Mayo to the bone in the second half, after gaining a decisive advantage for Dean Rock in the 45th minute. It was a moment of classic improvisation by the Ballymun man who sprinted at Kevin McManamon’s crossed ball and shot it past Rob Hennelly from an acute angle. This goal had been achieved when Mayo got into one of her regular hit radios that could no longer threaten from a distance, missed two free kicks, and sucked deep into the air.

But here, too, Mayo was uncompromising. James Horan showed confidence in the younger children: Oisin Mullin was excellent in defense, James Carr kicked a point in the first half and Flynn will have more chances in this league.

It was five o’clock at half-time: if the radio voices described it as sensitive, then it was just a delicate aspect of the entire evening. This half turned to the red card that Flynn issued in the 14th minute. The Crossmolina man met John Small from Dublin, who was advancing at breakneck speed, and decided to plan his duel. He caught the Dublin defender too high and while there was no malice in the challenge, Flynn left it to the referee’s discretion. Cassidy, who may have felt the increasing tension and ferocity that entered the wet night, decided to take the strictest measure.

Of course, this only increased the tension and made Cassidy the number one enemy of the state. Mayo now had a cause and a task that had suddenly been dramatically difficult. So they went 0: 5 against 0: 2 before giving two easy exemptions to Dublin.

As in the past, these two teams managed to get each other into a series of wrong decisions, quick passes and individually excellent defensive games. Dublin had five leads in the first half: surprisingly Mayo was two times better.

Aidan O’Shea was a late entry into the starting team and from the start he seemed in the mood to correct anything wrong and easy that had been visited in his county. He opened the scoring in the first minute. He spent much of his evening trudging through the out-of-style neighborhoods of MacHale Park and getting away with an abundance of balls. The Breaffy man in this form is always a big hit and the local crowd immediately gets into a symphony with his waves and outbursts of anger.

At some point, Horan returned to his former post as a conventional striker and the Dublin striker line immediately became aware.

But that was in the first half. O’Shea was called up after 50 minutes without giving much. Colm Boyle had also left after rolling his ankle. Mayo only managed one point in 30 minutes and by then the game was long over. Paul Mannion was introduced when the Dub fans celebrated Rock’s goal and increased the options for the champions.

There was a retro look here in Dublin, McManamon ran and McCarthy became more and more popular as the night wore on. Mayo ended up struggling to hit Kilkenny when he led Dublin through slow, slow, and fast give-and-go attacks that resulted in a series of late hits. The show continues.

Dublin: 1 E Comerford; 3, D. Byrne, 4 R. O’Carroll, 23 M. Fitzsimons; 5 J McCarthy (0-2), 6 J Small (0-1), 7 E Murchan; 8 B Fenton, 9 B Howard; 10 N Scully (0-1), 11 P Mannion, 12 C Kilkenny (0-1), 13 K McManamon (0-1), 23 D O’Brien (0-1), 14 P Andrews, 15 D Rock ( 1 -3, 0-2 releases). replacement: 11 P Mannion for 21 C McHugh (45 minutes), 20 L Flatman for 4 R O’Carroll (48 minutes), 26 P Small for 13 K McManamon (56 minutes), 18 A Byrne (0-1) for 23 D O’Brien (57 minutes), 25 C O’Shea for E Murchan (72 minutes),

Mayo: 1 R Hennelly; 2 P O’Hora, 3 O Mullin, 4 B Harrison; 5 M Plunkett, 6 C Boyle, 7 P Durcan; 8 S Coen, 9 D O’Connor (0-1 free); 10 F Boland (0-2), 22 A O’Shea (0-1) 11 R O’Donoghue, 12 J Flynn; 13K McLoughlin, 14J Carr (0-1), 15J Durcan (0-2, 0-1 free). replacement: 23 L Keegan for 6 C Boyle, 27 T Conroy (0-1) for 14 J Carr (halftime), 13 K McLoughlin for 11 RO, Donoghue 18 J McCormack for 22 A O’Shea (54 minutes), 24 C Loftus for 15 J Durcan (62 minutes),

referee: B Cassidy (Derry).

