advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

The corporate elites and media of Canada are more supportive of the Iranian regime than the Iranian people.

We are seeing it as the inevitable conclusion of recent events, which have revealed to us a stunning contrast in the way the Iranian people and Western elites have responded.

advertisement

Remember how the CBC first started the blame-America message shortly after the Iranian regime finally agreed to crash a plane with 57 Canadian citizens on board?

This was increasingly endorsed by most of the founding media, despite a clear consensus among Canadians that the Iranian regime was responsible.

And then, Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain surprisingly used the company’s corporate Twitter account in Tweet from a series of messages echoing the Iranian regime’s propaganda line:

“I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I’m very angry and time is not making me any less angry. An MLF colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a series of unnecessary, irresponsible events in Iran … “

I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I am very angry and time is not making me less angry. An MLF colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a series of unnecessary, irresponsible events in Iran …

– Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

“… US Government leaders unrestrained by checks / balances put forward a poorly conceived plan to divert concentration from political problems. The world knows Iran is a dangerous state, but the world has found a way to control it; not perfect but by most accounts it was the right direction… ”

… U.S. Government leaders unburdened by checks / balances put forward a poorly conceived plan to divert concentration from political problems. The world knows that Iran is a dangerous state, but the world has found a way to control it; not perfect but by most accounts it was the right direction…

– Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

“.. A narcissist in Washington tears up achievements in the world; destabilizes the region. Now the US did not like it everywhere in the area, including Iraq; tensions escalated into a feverish opening. Drawing a scorned terrorist military leader? the one standing next to the queue ”

.. A narcissist in Washington tears world achievements; destabilizes the region. Now the US was not liked everywhere in the area, including Iraq; tensions escalated to a feverish opening. Putting out a contemptible military leader military? There are a hundred like him, standing next to the queue

– Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

“… The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians unnecessarily lost their lives in the fire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are in mourning and I am alive. Michael McCain. “

… The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians unnecessarily lost their lives in the fire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are in mourning and I am alive. Michael McCain.

– Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

In all his remarks, McCain fails to mention that Iran shot down the plane.

He also fails to mention that the events did not begin magically with the US strike on Soleimani. As we all know, Iran had violated repeated US red lines, including attacking US personnel in the region and attacking the US Embassy. Given that the US is a close ally of Canada, it makes sense that Canadians would be US supporters, responding to attacks on their people, rather than condemning the US for the response.

Of course, the big issue with what McCain said is that he is saying things very similar to the Iranian regime’s official propaganda line.

The Iranian regime has repeatedly said the US has been blamed for the “escalation”, while ignoring the initial escalation of Iran against the US and the violation of US red lines.

Moreover, McCain’s comments fail to recognize the nature of the regime in Iran, which regularly spreads state-sponsored lies in order to further their narrative and influence people in the West, while protesters butchers execute gay people, oppressing women, threatening to destroy Israel, and sponsoring terrorism around the world.

There is simply no moral equivalence between the democratically elected American government and the ruthless Iranian regime.

Surprisingly, McCain’s position is much more similar to the Iranian regime’s propaganda line than the Iranian people themselves. The Iranians have protested loudly and they are not blaming the US, the blame is being put only where it belongs, the same Iranian regime that has regularly shown contempt for the lives of the Iranian people.

This contempt can be clearly seen and felt, as the Iranian regime fires live ammunition in the grief of the protesters on the streets.

If that is not enough, consider that even members of Iran’s official State Propaganda machine are leaving, unable to remove the lies.

A TV news anchor, Gelare Jabbari, stepped down and apologized for inciting denial of responsibility for the original regime:

“Anchor Iran State TV resigns saying,” It was very difficult for me to believe the killing of my compatriots. I apologize for lying to you on TV for 13 years. “

# IranProtests2020 “

So what we’re seeing and hearing now is that the Iranians condemn their regime and hold their regime accountable for the plane crash, while corporate elites like Michael McCain blame our closest ally – and the leader of the free world – and barely mentioned Iran at all.

It is a shame to shame that McCain and these elites were not attractive and cowardly when it comes to dictatorships. Yesterdays reported by CTV yesterday that McCain urged Ottawa not to sanction Chinese officials for human rights abuses.

For all the praise McCain is receiving – and my sincere condolences on what a colleague misses in tragedy – from leading left-wing journalists for his supposed bravery and principled stance on calling Trump, it seems opportunistic and hypocritical that he uses corporate accounts to do this as you give passage to true tyrants. It’s also not jeopardizing his business when most Canadians dislike the US president, plus perhaps being praised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government. McCain and Maple Leaf Foods will definitely want to be in the good books of the federal government.

At the end of the day it was an accident, just like the 22 people killed in 2008 by products contaminated by Maple Leaf Foods.

But because mainstream Canadians in the media generally have Trump debauchery syndrome, they cheered for tweets seeking the attention of this narcissist who lacked conspiracy.

What a world upside down we are living in …

advertisement