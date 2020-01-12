advertisement

January 12, 2020 against Alex Voigt

As the CEO of a major global automaker you have a huge problem with existential dimensions. If you don’t solve it, not only will your work be lost, but you will be remembered as the person responsible for an age-long proud legacy. Your decisions in the coming years will determine whether your business will survive or disappear. If you answer me that this is absurd, then my answer is to you: “Try it once and the clock is ticking.”

The question that needs to be answered is how to transform a hitherto successful combustion car company with an age-long legacy into a company that produces competitive electric battery vehicles? The short answer is, you don’t. You will find the long answer in this article.

It is no longer a question whether the combustion engine has a future – that question is already answered if you look at vehicle registration data from countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, the US and China from the past to the present and so on exponential trend only for 5 years or 10 in the future. We are beyond the point of discussing whether it is happening because the hard facts are proof that it’s time to face the truth. It is too late and you are late, but better now than even later because later will be late. The customer has decided and the customer is not only king, but, as you may have heard, is always right. The customer has a choice that he or she did not have before, and having a choice changes everything.

I believe this article is the most controversial I have ever written, and people will dispute it by calling my thoughts impossible, unrealistic, and nonsense – these are the polite words they will use. All that, including the rude words, is completely fine as long as it is discussed, because this is all I am striving for. Let’s start thinking in terms of solutions instead of pointing the finger.

In recent years, I have constantly criticized almost all major established car manufacturers for failing to meet the expectations of transforming combustion engine organizations into companies that put the electric power train at the center of their business.

The pace of innovation is the only thing that counts in the long run

Many friends welcomed me as a German engineer who spoke out loud years ago that German car companies must solve a serious problem and that it will only get harder. I appreciate that recognition, but it hasn’t changed anything about where the established automotive industry is located worldwide today.

Many applaud Tesla because he is right all day with his fully electric vehicles (BEVs), which produce by far the best BEVs on the market, and now with a course going from one highest course to the other. But to the surprise of many, I claim that Tesla and Elon Musk fail if the automotive industry cannot follow and transform their organizations to produce high-quality and efficient BEVs themselves.

One of my best friends, who for years has claimed with me that Porsche, BMW, VW and Audi will be late, but will bring better BEVs to the market, and who for years called me a blind Tesla fan boy, finally said in December 2019 , for my surprise, that I was right. Many called me a patriot who tried to explain in a series of articles what these companies are doing wrong and why they will fail. Many called my predictions correct, my analyzes accurate and my assumptions the most important points, but all this does not count and is not worth much – or even worthless – unless it helps top automaker CEOs and others to reconsider.

It is worthless, because if you do not think in terms of solutions, but merely state what is wrong, be it afterwards or predictably, you will not change anything. It has never been my ambition to write to be right. It is my ambition to write to be heard and heard. I’m trying to make a difference.

Criticizing is easy, especially in the aftermath when the ugly truth appears on the surface. It is difficult to explain how you can do better and improve. That is why you don’t hear much of this in all articles, podcasts, YouTube videos, interviews, internet blogs and forums. Most have no idea what severe limitations managers and employees in these large organizations face on a daily basis, and how difficult it is to make changes, even if it is only in one department.

Imagine that you hold an important management position in a car company and people tell you what you are doing wrong all day long. As a top manager you have the most lonely job in the company and your managers and employees usually hate or fear you, but probably nobody tells you the truth you need to hear. Let’s assume that you meet that top manager and get the chance to explain how he can turn his big car company, which today mainly sells vehicles with an internal combustion engine (ICE), into a successful BEV organization. What would you tell him?

This article is a visionary attempt to explain how a company with hundreds of thousands of employees from a car manufacturer can be converted into combustion engines into a technology-driven transportation company in the era of software. It is about how to improve and escape the negative vicious circle in which companies are tied, because BEVs do not live up to expectations, the majority making no profit, but still eating the profit of the ICE vehicles that are not instead sold.

For clarity’s sake, I do not expect anyone to follow one of my proposals because they are fundamental, radical and painful. They include a kind of suicidal attitude and a long-term vision and mission that you will not find in companies that are traded on the stock exchange. Instead of a founder, they have a manager who knows that he will at least leave after a few years and logically maximizes his advantage and chances of survival. Show me a top manager who is willing to sacrifice his job, reputation and future and I will change my opinion. My proposal is so fundamental that it places the reinvention of the entire brand and company for all people, processes and products in the organization.

No one will follow my recommendations because it requires too much sacrifice from yourself, probably from your own job, including uncertainty about whether you, as a manager, manager or employee, will have a future in the new company that you are going to invent. Show me the person who is willing to sacrifice himself after paying with blood, sweat and tears – and the best decades in his life – to get into that top position and I will change my opinion.

No one will follow my recommendation, as electric vehicles are an unproven business case for the established ICE vehicle manufacturers, and everything that has no proven ROI (Return on Investment) has no justification for survival, like all incentives, bonuses and recognition in this. Organizations are structured around incremental value creation, which does not include a long-term strategy or a disruptive technological change. Show me the manager or director who is making a living today by making sure that the company still exists in 20 years and I will change my mind.

My recommendation to top managers of the automotive industry is daring, but I believe this is the only path left to ensure that you maintain a top 5 position. The alternative is to switch to a niche player with a brand that has been lost by a stronger, faster innovative company on the market that uses your brand only for sales and marketing purposes – you may still have production facilities but no control. All remaining options between these two are different versions of going bankrupt, such as merging or close collaboration between weak partners.

This process started tacitly at companies such as Daimler, where over time Chinese investors are gaining greater importance, more influence and more control over critical decisions. It does not happen if a big bang, such as Chapter 11 bankruptcy is filed, but instead in gradual ways usually not noticed by the average shareholder, client or reporter.

Because I have made clear why I believe that no one will follow my drastic proposal, I want to explain the only path I see for seated ICE automakers, the only path I see from the vicious circle in which they maneuver themselves. I have been thinking about this problem for years and indeed see only one way out of the mess that I believe is in it. It’s an approach that no automaker has tried yet, and it’s risky and unproven.

I recommend taking the best internal and external resources, resources and people and having them build a new independent, private start-up that decides on its own destiny using the best resources of the existing organization that does not make a decision power and influence on the new all the way.

Now you probably believe that I have lost all my remaining senses, but wait, it gets even better. You use the old successful company as an outdated car – you only take the parts you need, but you do not invest serious capital in future growth and success. In short, you let it die a slow death. No gradual evolution of the old company, but a start from a blank sheet of paper, a revolution. No spin-off company from the incumbent, no use of existing production capacity unless the new startup decides to use your plant and forces you to move. It is an approach without mercy, without compromise. It’s ugly and people don’t like ugly.

The reason why I suggest such a hard cut is because the problem and challenge that you are facing is only a small part of a technological problem and a large part of an organizational and cultural problem. It is a problem nowadays because Tesla is a competitor that innovates faster than you can copy its innovation. Let that sink.

You could go ahead and make gradual changes without a Tesla, and without a world population that demands powerful measures against climate change such as CO2 emissions from your vehicles – healthy air, clean water and clean soil – but that world no longer exists and Tesla is here to stay and eat your lunch while watching unbelieving. Your business case for building cars with combustion engines is over because it is not economically attractive to consumers, it is technically inferior and it is not ecologically sustainable. It is a loss-making business case for all statistics. It has ended.

Since the new start-up will use all your capital and assets, it does not have to be a listed company, but rather a private company owned by all employees and the visionary founders, to prevent external influence. Carefully select the best decision makers internally and externally, but acknowledge that as CEO of the established ICE organization you are not part of the new company, nor do you have any decision-making authority or influence unless you qualify for a position, and do so only if the thoughts you read here were yours earlier. Be honest with yourself and be careful with this, because the new company needs a new start or is dead in the water from the start. You decide to give power to new hands for the well-being of the company.

Every manager in the new startup must buy and own a certain part of the company with his private money, the amount depending on their organizational role. He or she is supported by a loan program from the old ICE organization if necessary. The fate of everyone is connected to the success of the new company, but not for fear of losing an investment – because it is being paid back – but motivated by the excitement of being able to change the world of transport and a real difference in the make the world. Fear, pressure, frustration, all these negative emotions have to stay outside of your startup or you simply replicate what you already have today. Unlocking people means that they feel safe, motivated and inspired. Your new managers must be inspiring people – the most difficult of them all.

Not all people and employees that you have successfully worked with in the past fit well with the new company. Start by defining a mission statement that you are trying to achieve – define it in detail. What do you want your new organization to be in 10 or 20 years, a time in which you, as a manager, are no longer in charge and probably resigned, were fired or retired.

Stop thinking like a manager and start thinking like you’re a founder and a real entrepreneur. This is your own business and you can change what you like, but you stay in it until you are an old man, like a real entrepreneur. This company is your origin, destination and obsession and you will do everything to make it a success. If you cannot feel that way, you are not the right person to make that decision.

You have to go back to a startup situation to start acting and feel like a startup. You can object to a few hundred thousand employees, a tradition, equipment and experience. Be realistic and accept the challenge that you face. It is an illusion to believe that everything will stay and that you can somehow take what you have – the assets, employees, production equipment, robots, and facilities – and can continue in some way despite production of an inferior product with little innovation. The customer has a choice and doesn’t care.

Make sure you are implanting a new culture, atmosphere and DNA, one that is broad-minded and approaches bold, incredible, first principles that sound crazy the first time you hear them, but if possible would be a game changer. Make your organization a place where people like to work and do their best to do extra by supporting them to dare to make mistakes. Ask them to try the impossible, but aggressively change course if it is clear that it will not lead to the required goal. Make sure that to some extent everyone understands the entire product that you are trying to build, to ensure that systems are not designed in silos, but only work within defined limitations. Hire people to support this culture and fire everyone who doesn’t. Ignore education, past achievements and university degrees. Look for the smartest, most enthusiastic people you can find emotionally and technologically.

Success, incentives and bonuses from the new company are initially defined as growth in market share and unit sales, and not explicitly as profit or expense. Over time, as they grow and bring successful BEVs to market, profit and costs will play a greater role, reflecting a company that, as a start-up at the start, is focused on growth and developing into a profit-generating company in the coming years and decades. Not being listed on the stock market will help the executives to determine these objectives.

Equip them with everything they need and let them start without the burden and limitations of and within the old company. Give them enough capital and the smartest battery and software engineers you have. Do not place internal managers from your old company, but preferably hire external enthusiastic and hungry managers. The best are people who have tried and failed with their own startups, but learned from that failure that you can get up again and again. That is more valuable than winning without losing before.

I am not talking about a spin-off or parallel companies here, but about true independence in which the new company has, without limitation, access to all the required assets of the old, and the old has no influence on the new and its decisions. Yes, I am talking about a kind of suicide for the old ICE company to give the new company the best chances, because the old ICE is, let’s face it, already dead despite it still running. The only reason that you keep the old ICE company is to finance and feed the new BEV organization.

Allow them to build their own vision, and while they invest in R&D and hopefully grow, you don’t interfere and don’t let anyone from the old company do that, because they have nothing to say. Over time, as the new start-up grows, more people can either move or be hired externally, while the activities of your old company will stop or shrink to produce ICE vehicles at a time when more and more consumers are asking for BEVs questions, as we see in markets that lead the way, such as California, Norway and the Netherlands.

In the long run, you want your old business to die and your young business to grow, prosper, and succeed, replacing what you had before. It is a hard cut from the past, but a requirement. You leave the ICE world behind in your old company, and if it continues to succeed, that’s not bad for you. Many will leave the old ICE company themselves that do not believe in the vision or do not want to be part of a slowly dying organization, and there is nothing wrong with that.

I told you it was a daring move and I predict that nobody will do it because it is a recipe to get rid of your own job, but it is the only valid path that I see going as an organization and major automaker play a role in the future and be one of the top 5 automakers in the world.

Forget everything you’ve built in the past, whether it’s about experience, brand or market recognition, because it’s worthless for the BEV future and more of a burden than useful in the new world of battery-electric vehicles. This may sound like an impossibility for you as a manager, and perhaps so, making you eligible to stay in the old company, but the reality is that you have no other choice. If you had one, you would have developed a BEV that could compete with the Model S built in 2012 (8 years ago). You and your colleagues didn’t do that. Accept that reality. Get out of the bubble and tell you that everything will be fine. Stop dreaming.

Get rid of your illusions and realize that you can only win in the world of BEVs without compromise. You cannot win with an old weight that does not yield any good. Do not waste energy, capital and people in an attempt to turn a large tanker into an agile, small motorcycle boot.

Your new business is driven by software as a core asset, as well as R&D and innovation. The entire hardware development and production is an expression of the software architecture, the skill and the ability to offer continuous improvements. Everything – components, systems or services – is integrated vertically, unless you have suppliers that are better at different levels than your own organization. The best part is not a part and the best employee is the person who knows how to merge two systems, parts or departments into one superior. The new company is demanding and a strong fluctuation of employees is a healthy expression of that. Every dollar invested is invested in the product and not in marketing efforts.

Find a new name and DNA for the new BEV company. Forget your old established brand and worth the billions it once had. It is worthless today because you failed to market a single good and competitive BEV, and now it is seen as a brand that produces BEVs that are inferior and missing. You have lost billions in brand value by launching bad BEVs. So start from scratch with a new name and destination. You don’t make it better by putting lipstick on the pig or by putting in more marketing dollars. Instead, you make it worse because you cannot fool the consumer for long and those who know you knew will not return. Recovering a lost customer is more difficult than winning him or her with a new company.

You need at least 10 years to develop a competitive battery drive. Therefore, do everything you can to license Tesla’s existing battery technology. If you manage that, you win. If that is not the case, your destination will be a declining company in the coming decade. If you have to take a loss per BEV sold, take it. You have to build a new reputation and you start where every startup starts, which is at the bottom.

You may not be able to get a license for Tesla’s battery technology because the company has limited inventory for the unforeseen future, so what are you doing now? You will be forced to develop your own, because suppliers cannot care whether they would already be a core supplier for the best powertrain in the world. The best and largest R&D department for batteries in the world has tested and cannot deliver. My modest recommendation is therefore to trust and listen to those engineers, because their products show us that they know something we don’t know. Everyone now claims that it takes 10 to 20 years for this startup to develop a competitive battery drive and grow to a decent size, is right. 10 years of R&D is long, so you better start today.

This is no longer about who will win, but about who will survive. It is about whether you are a member of a small group that survives or that you keep shrinking. Options must be purchased by someone with higher profits or to go bankrupt. To be honest, as of today I don’t see a single German automaker taking the right steps to secure their position on the car market. Some take steps in the right direction, but nobody has the balls to do it without compromise so far. Without compromise, you not only have to develop your own battery drive, but also your own fast-charging network. No compromises means that you must consider a closed-loop energy transformation and transmission with solar energy and wind to home storage and consumption there as well as in transportation.

If you don’t believe in my words, that’s fine, but look at the market where you’ve lost the largest share in recent years with your best-selling sedans and compare what your managers and technicians told you 5 years ago about where you as would be a company with ICE and BEVs. Compare that with where you are today. It is a dream to assume that you can somehow save the old company and develop good electric vehicles over time. You’ve tried it for years and it didn’t work, so why should it work if you don’t have time to risk another failure. Stop being fooled and lying to yourself and start with honesty. Honesty means that you and your predecessors have made a lot of mistakes, but you are still alive, so use the remaining time wisely.

Many will say that it is too drastic to completely rebuild a new company, try to grow it with uncertain results, and slowly let the old company that was always successful die. They will say that taking the best drugs is a recipe for a slow, ugly death – and my answer is that you have no choice. The company you have is not the company you need to develop and produce competing BEVs in a world where Tesla exists. If you do not follow that recommendation, you will somehow go bankrupt with a branded shell. You will die a slow death in every scenario I can imagine. Having a young, growing start-up that is the future of your organization is the choice you have, but trying to reinvent your ICE organization will make you slow and the pace of innovation and growth is all that matters in a disruption such as the one we are in today.

In Germany we have a saying: “Wash me but don’t make me wet”, which in fact tries to express the request for change without having the necessary consequences for that change to take place. I’m afraid I have to convey the unpleasant truth that if you try to wash without getting wet, it’s not possible. You lose the most valuable possession you have, which is time. Without time, even if you want to change and take the right steps, you can’t. Time is running out, like the sand in the hourglass, and although it is right in front of you, you cannot see it or you do not want it.

It is time to step back after all your failed attempts to produce competing BEVs. If you look at the result, you must realize that you have not succeeded. This applies today to all BEVs on the market except Tesla. Many will not like to hear it, but the fact is that we have no decent competitor for any of the cars produced at the Fremont plant in Tesla or in Shanghai, and soon in Berlin / Brandenburg and other places. From here it doesn’t get better, it gets worse. More models will be launched and eat your market share.

It is a very uncomfortable truth, but it is all about whether you realize where you stand in that process. Do not ask your technicians, because they will tell you that they will manage what they have been unable to do in the past, so why should they do it today or tomorrow? What is different today than what you asked them to do a year ago or a few months ago? Nothing is different from the time that has passed. The situation in which an increasingly frustrated team does its best but cannot make a large team is clear. Your situation is worse than it was and the bad news is that it is not getting better.

Let’s talk about charging. It is time that all BEV manufacturers worldwide are responsible for a working fast-charging network in markets in which they sell. Stop thinking in silos, but from the perspective of a customer and what he or she needs to use a BEV and live in an apartment or house, drive somewhere in your market every day to work or for long distances to visit family, or 1,000 miles to a vacation destination. This is your responsibility because the product experience includes the loading experience and you cannot distract one from the other without disappointing your customers.

Many people in the world cannot afford more than one car, but even need less than one, so think about how you can make this BEV usable for others. Consider turning a BEV into mobility as a service offering and how you can improve it over time and that you need to build a software company instead of a hardware company. Buy a Tesla and traverse the continent no matter where you are for a few weeks, and make notes about your experience and what you want your customers to feel when they use your car in such a way. If you do not feel that you have the time because you have a fight to fight, my answer is that this is the fight to fight. The struggle is your perception, knowledge and understanding of what a BEV customer wants from you as a manager and manager, what they want from you as a company.

It is time to realize that what you always considered to be your advantage – namely experience, your people, the know-how, the facilities, the brand and your customers – is suddenly a disadvantage. This may sound like another crazy thing about you, but it’s not crazy. It is a reality that you as a company are fighting a tough battle against new startups such as Byton, Rivian and Tesla. It is great to fight uphill if you recognize whether you are on the hill or in the valley. Until now you have acted like you are on the hill, but you are not. It is your perception where you are and what happens, what your greatest enemy is – not the Rivians, Bytons and Teslas of this world.

My expectation is that no one from the automotive industry will appreciate my proposal, because it is a hard break with their experience after successfully managing every shift in the industry in the last 100 years without closing part of their business and re-establishing themselves to find out in a new startup. They have all been successful and have stood up, strengthened and more powerful than ever before. Why would people with that experience ever believe that they will lose this time if they don’t go a different path?

It is indeed a break with tradition and myth, because it is a completely new and complex technology in which they have no experience. But the problem is that they believe it’s simple and easy. The new product that you are trying to invent has nothing in common with the old product that you have sold, except that it has 4 wheels and carries people. Everything you have learned in 100 years is suddenly worthless. It is a shock and you don’t like to hear it, but the results you produce confirm that this is correct. Claims about how you want the industry and your customers will not take you further, but will simply be a new nail in the box of your proud company, and therefore of your career. The history will judge based on what you decide, and it will be a hard sentence.

Let’s think about whether there are viable alternatives or other choices. Ja, ze bestaan ​​wel, maar ze brengen allemaal een hoger risico op faillissement met zich mee en hebben een kleinere kans om onafhankelijk te blijven of een belangrijke speler op de markt te blijven. Waar u mee te maken hebt, zijn geen elektrische batterijvoertuigen, maar een verandering in de verwachtingen van de consument. Je vijand is niet Tesla, maar de verwachting van klanten voor een naadloze integratie van software en hardware in producten waarmee ze zelf kunnen werken, geld verdienen, rijden, laten rijden en zien verbeteren. Een belofte van een autonome wereld, een droom van een schone toekomst zonder spijt. Probeer nooit te concurreren met een droom, want je zult altijd verliezen, en begrijp dat je vijand in dit geval je vriend is.

Maak jezelf vrij van wat je tot nu toe hebt gedaan en streef naar het onbekende en het onmogelijke. Probeer mensen te vinden die een visie delen en iets bouwen dat niemand anders eerder deed. Probeer niet te zijn zoals Tesla of iemand anders, maar probeer je eigen visie te zijn.

Het besturen van een elektrisch voertuig vanuit uw bedrijf moet het gevoel hebben dat u met het Messerschmidt 262-vliegtuig vliegt, de eerste ooit in serie geproduceerde straalmotor van de nazi’s in Duitsland in de jaren 1940, langs een bommenwerper van de geallieerden met een snelheidsverschil van 250 km / u.

Als een bommenwerperpiloot van de geallieerden voelde je je net een UFO net voorbij en sta je stil in de lucht en terwijl de piloot van de M262 je als een engel van achteren duwt. (Dit is geen goedkeuring van nazi’s in welke vorm dan ook, alleen een technologische vergelijking.)

Dit is wat u moet voelen wanneer u uw nieuwe bedrijf en uw nieuwe product bouwt:

“Het voelt alsof een engel je van achteren duwt.”

