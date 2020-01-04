advertisement

A growing network of citizen volunteers in Canada and abroad has joined the “counterspeech” movement, which aims to spur anti-hate and online disinformation through positive messages, not confrontations.

Activists every day, these digital activists – operating under the #iamhere banner – scour the Facebook pages of major leisure news sites in search of topics that contain racist, homophobic, misogynistic, anti-Semitic or other hateful comments. They usually do not include trolls online directly; nor do they require their comments to be deleted.

Instead, they say they aim to post alternative viewpoints using facts, logic and compassion – and then other band members to “like” their skits, so they look more prominent in the comments section .

“We’re creating space in the hate comments section so others can be inspired to speak,” said Alena Helgeson, of Edmonton, a substitute teacher and medical office assistant who founded #iamherecanada, the Canadian branch of the movement.

I’ve always been alone with thousands of angry people

Swedish journalist Mina Dennert founded the #iamhere network a few years ago (known as #jagärhär in Sweden). In an email, Dennert told the National Post that she ignored or blocked people spreading hateful messages on her sources on social media.

“But in the spring of 2016 I saw a change in my flow,” she wrote. “It was no longer the ‘usual suspects’ I was expecting almost from this hatred; instead it was whole new groups. People who had read all this misinformation were scared of it. So I started looking at the sites where they shared their racist and completely false claims and memes from and I found a network of hundreds of hate groups and fake hate news sites. “

Dennert said she tried to respond to these sites with statistics and facts. “But I was always alone with thousands of angry people attacking me.”

So she started asking friends if they wanted to help. Its Facebook group has attracted more than 74,000 members and branches have opened in more than a dozen countries around the world.

Swedish journalist Mina Dennert, who founded the #iamhere counterspeech movement.

Earlier this year, the BBC interviewed a woman in Berlin, named Nina, who belongs to the German branch #IchBinHier and dedicates about three hours a day to the cause. Nina, whose husband is from Uganda, told the broadcaster’s article about asylum seekers or climate change tend to attract the worst comments.

“As a couple in this still very white Germany, we are exposed in some way. I think our sense that we need to change something was strengthened, “she said.

“I can’t imagine (my daughter) growing up and reading all this stuff. I don’t love this culture.”

Helgeson said her involvement began after someone she knew began sparking anti-Muslim rhetoric in the news about migrants crossing the border illegally from the United States to Canada. When she went online to see what could fuel this kind of feeling, she was amazed.

She was similarly captivated by the anti-Indigenous comments she read during media coverage of the death of Colten Boushie, the young man of Kri, who was shot after he and several friends rode on a rural Saskatchewan farm.

When a Maclean magazine article containing the oral histories of dozens of Syrian refugees drew comments on Facebook such as “Time to send them back to Syria,” Helgeson offered a milder response.

“So nice to read the stories of some of the families whose lives are now part of the fabric of Canadian society,” she wrote.

But getting into the internet scramble was not easy. Helgeson is of Asian descent and was raised in rural Alberta by one of the few Asian families in the city. Her parents taught her that if she experienced racism, she should ignore it or laugh about it, but “never knock that boat.”

“It was scary after I got some feedback. But it helped to know if she needed any backup,” she said.

Her Facebook group #iamhereCanada has now attracted more than 475 members. There is also a special group in French. While threats to network members have been minimal, they are advised not to give too much personal information while posting.

We have a crisis in public discourse

According to surveys of more than 1,500 Canadians conducted in 2019 by the Canadian Citizenship Institute and Leger polling firm, three in four respondents said they felt discouraged to share their opinions online. Among the reasons mentioned: fear of bullying.

And just over half of the respondents said they do not believe that online platforms provide significant space to engage in important issues, mainly because these platforms are too anonymous and negative.

University of Windsor law professor Richard Moon, who had never heard of the anti-science movement before, said it appeared to be a positive development.

“It sure sounds like it falls into the pattern of (the way) we think free speech should work” – the notion that more speech is the answer to bad speech.

That said, “it’s hardly a complete or important answer to the very big problem of hate and disinformation on the internet,” he said.

“We have a crisis in public discourse that has been significantly advanced by the way social media platforms work.”

In a recent study in Canada, three in four respondents said they felt discouraged to share their thoughts online.

Getty Images

Cathy Buerger, a senior fellow with the Speech Danger Project at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, said while academic literature has shown that it is difficult to get people to change their minds by telling them they are wrong, counterbalance efforts can turn on those who might be watching the conversation from the fringes and get them to jump in.

“One of the most interesting findings from my research … is that most people are not focused on changing the mind or behavior of the person spreading hatred,” she said by email.

“People will tell me, ‘OK if this happens, but it’s not possible.'” Instead, many people respond to hatred knowing that their response is visible to a much larger audience. They focus on the influence of the ‘mobile middle’ – readers who may not yet have their minds on – or try to internalize others to speak as well and to reject the hatred they see by creating a norm to do so. “

• Email: dquan@postmedia.com | Twitter: Dougquan

