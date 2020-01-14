advertisement

ATHENS – – Cyprus tapped a ship carrying 101 Syrians off its coast Tuesday, police said, one of the largest arrivals of refugees from the neighboring country in recent months.

The Syrians were loaded into the sea on a coast guard ship and from there to a port south-east of the island.

“There were minors among those in the boat, which appeared to have left Turkey,” a police spokesman added.

The island, the European Union’s closest state to the Middle East, has seen a gradual rise in the arrivals of undocumented migrants and refugees in the past 18 months as other routes have become more difficult to cross.

Many are refugees from Syria, but there has also been an increase in arrivals of people fleeing unrest in Cameroon through an unknown breakaway state in Northern Cyprus. (Additional reporting by Yiannis Kourtoglou; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by William Maclean)

