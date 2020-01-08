advertisement

With the Conservative Party still in the process of finalizing rules for the essential summer leadership competition, potential contestants are running behind the scenes to gather their campaign teams, making phone calls to fundraising and seeking support from movers and rollers. shakers at parties. But most are also wondering if high-profile candidates like Peter MacKay and Rona Ambrose will enter the competition before making their final decisions.

“I would wait for the rules to come out and maybe see who else is putting their hat on the ring, and then make a final decision,” said two-year Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.). ), who is considering running for the party’s first seat, in an interview for The Hill Times.

Among the details Ms Gladu said she is waiting for are entry fee, deadline and spending limits in the June 27 competition. She said the party wants a narrow field of candidates to avoid repeating the 2017 contest, when it had 13. And one way to do it, she said, is for the party to impose a high fee to enter the competition .

advertisement

Ms Gladu said there is speculation the fee could be up to $ 250,000, more than double the $ 100,000 fee for the 2017 race, which may be prohibitive for some.

Ms Gladu said she hoped the Leadership Election Organization (LEOC) Committee, co-chaired by former Conservative Vice President Lisa Raitt, would come up with a fair set of rules for both high profile, well-connected and well-qualified candidates. for those who do not have the same degree of name recognition but are well qualified to run. She said she was confident the rules would be fair, given Ms Raitt’s own experience in running for party leader, which she did in 2017, coming in eighth.

Citing unnamed sources, the CBC reported last week that candidates for leadership would have to pay a $ 300,000 fee and collect 3,000 signatures of support from across the county to enter the race. But Cory Hann, senior communications director for the Conservative Party, declined to confirm this information.

“The rules have not yet been issued,” Mr Hann said in an email response. “We’ll have the next days ready. The only thing we have announced is the lead date. Everything else will be announced later, so I’ll be careful to report any rumors about the LEOC discussions until the LEOC make them officially. “

The Conservative Party has set up an 18-member Leadership Election Committee, co-chaired by Ms. Raitt and Dan Nowlan, to come up with the rules for the contest, which will end in Toronto at the Toronto Convention Center. Mr Hann declined to give a specific date when all rules will be tightened and released.

“Meetings are ongoing and the LEOC will arrange the rules in a timely manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, conservative sources told The Hill Times last week that all campaigns are working quietly trying to recruit the best field organizers and other operatives who have experience with recent leadership campaigns. These sources said there are dozens of campaign organizers and operatives to choose from, but the high level of candidates is trying to hire those whose candidates did well in the 2017 federal leadership, and the 2018 Ontario Conservative Progressive leadership election.

“Almost is almost like a surprise military operation,” one source said. “It’s a race to get the best people to work on the campaign. So those who have worked in Ontario’s leadership, or the last federal conservative leadership, they would certainly be the people the campaigns will go after “

The other leader needs social compassion, engagement with minority groups, MPs say

The leadership race was triggered after Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) Announced on December 12 that he would step down when the party elects a new leader.

The seemingly unexpected announcement came weeks after Mr Scheer insisted he would stay in the role after failing to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Liberal, Que.) Liberal government in the October election.

He told members of the conservative group at a special morning meeting that he did not have it in him to give the energy needed to mount the campaign needed to pass a planned leadership briefing in the spring.

The announcement came amid revelations that the party headquarters had partially paid for private Catholic school fees for four of its five children. Dustin van Vugt, the party’s executive director at the time, defended the party’s decision to cover tuition costs, saying “all the right procedures were followed and signed by the right people.” Mr van Vugt was removed from his position in the wake of revelations that he came to this agreement without sharing it with other party leaders. Mr. van Vugt declined to be interviewed for this article.

In the October election, the Conservative Party won the popular vote and 22 seats more than the 2015 election, reducing Mr Trudeau’s majority to a minority, but Mr Scheer still faced calls for his resignation from some prominent conservatives who said the party would not win the next election under Mr Scheer, either.

Among the failures attributed to Mr Scheer included failing to achieve a viable climate change plan, relying heavily on negative campaigns, and his conservative social view that was not acceptable to most urban Canadians.

Ms Gladu said that, ideally, the next leader should have the right balance of fiscal responsibility and social compassion. She said she is watching Ms Ambrose, and if the former interim Conservative leader decides to run, that would influence her decision to seek the party’s first job.

“So I’m still making up my mind, but surely Rona Ambrose is a very strong contender and I admired her a lot,” Ms. Gladu, who worked under Ms. Ambrose’s leadership as a scientific critic and chair of the House Committee on the Status of the Women Committee. “I learned a lot from Rona. I liked her positivity, and the balance she had with the media that I thought was very good. And so it would definitely be something to think about. “

Conservative sources told The Hill Times that a number of potential candidates are in the same waiting pattern to see who their competition will be before making a decision to enter the race.

Sources told The Hill Times that Mr MacKay would most likely be at work, but it was not clear whether Mrs Ambrose would seek leadership. According to some media reports, she is also one of the top candidates to be Canada’s ambassador to the US, though Mr Trudeau said in a year-end interview with CBC’s Power and Politics that he has not asked her to take that job.

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park – Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.) Told The Hill Times that he was receiving calls from potential candidates seeking his support. He said he has not yet decided who to approve until they know who is running.

Mr Genuis said one issue for conservatives to work on is “intercultural engagement” and he would like to know what strategies potential candidates have in mind to reach out to different communities, especially in major urban centers. He specifically mentioned Quebec Bill 21, which forbids anyone from displaying religious symbols in public service jobs, and those that candidates plan to protect religious minorities.

“I will look at the policies and visions of the candidates and then decide how they will do it or at what time they are planning to do it,” Mr. Genuis. “But my decision will not be a personality-driven decision. I think it is very important to have meaningful conversations on big issues and again, especially on how we relate more effectively to minority cultural and religious communities in the GTA. “

Conservative sources told The Hill Times that some of Mr Genuis’s supporters were testing the waters late last month for his possible Edmonton MP candidacy. Mr Genuis did not confirm or deny the rumors, but said he did not “predict” that he would be one of the candidates.

Two-year-old Conservative MP Bob Saroya (Markham-Unionville, Ont.) Told The Hill Times he has also been approached by a number of potential candidates seeking his support. But, he said, he would make his decision after the candidates paid their fees to officially enter the competition.

While at the deadline, businessman Bryan Brulotte was the only declared candidate. Other candidates who may enter the competition include Mr. MacKay, Mrs. Ambrose, Conservative MPs Erin O’Toole (Whitby, Ont.), Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.), Gerard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, etc.) Que.), And Mrs. Gladu. Former Quebec Prime Minister Jean Charest, former Stephen Harper-era cabinet minister Michael Fortier and Alberta businessman Rick Peterson are also reportedly interested. According to the Toronto Star, MP Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.) Will also launch a leadership campaign soon to be launched, headed by former Conservative colleague John Baird. Mr Baird was recently tasked by the party to conduct an external review after the election.

arana@hilltimes.com

Hill Times

advertisement