The 1961 Stanley Kramer film in Nuremberg, about the Nazi war crimes trials, features a fantastic effect in which the camera shoots noise in front of a German-speaking character; when he retires, the character is speaking English. The meaning is clear; he still speaks German while we audience hear English.

Dolittle, the latest film adaptation of the 1920s children’s book by Hugh Lofting, boldly steals the technique to show John Dolittle communicating with computer-generated peer management, and is perfect.

Sadly, director and co-writer Stephen Gaghan is also borrowed from the 1998 Eddie Murphy movie Dr. Dolittle; specifically, the scene in which a thermometer loses inside a dog’s butt, and a veterinarian must retrieve it. Applying the maximum maximization is best, the new Dolittle film selects a much larger animal for this colonial exploration.

This scene also explains why Dolittle loses “Dr.” honor. – there is nothing honorable about it. You won’t find Rex Harrison until these kind of prologue monkeys.

I’m not even sure Murphy would fall again so fast, riding high while he’s on the Dolemite Is My Name success. The Dolittle fauna polyglot is played by Robert Downey Jr., hiding behind a Welsh accent, perhaps in the hope that we’ll forget he’s Iron Man in this paycheque production.

And speaking of monkeyshines, list credits Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and Thomas Shepherd as writers, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a large number of monkeys on the typewriter also contributed. It’s not Shakespeare, but there aren’t enough monkeys on Earth to make the Dolittle script appeal to anyone but younger viewers. And that means the godfather’s strange reference will fly straight over their heads.

The story: Dolittle lost his wife and his researcher (Kasia Smutniak in the background) in a sea accident, and then locked himself in his animal sanctuary, refusing all human contact. Things change when young Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) falls ill and calls on her doctor to help. Dolittle’s dog, Jip (Tom Holland) diagnoses poisoning – I had a great joke to put in here about lab work if it were a different breed – and so Dolittle has to get to the seas in search of an antidote.

He is joined by an intern / intern named Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett) and a collection of animals. They include John Cena as a polar bear, Kumail Nanjiani as an ostrich, Craig Robinson as a squirrel and Rami Malek as Chee-Chee, a neurotic gorilla. Emma Thompson recounts the tale as a macaque who also speaks “human,” or what the rest of us call English. (This is the British Empire for you.)

The humor is from weak and scatological turns; boss villain (played by Michael Sheen) is a variety of cardboard, slim, mustache-clutter; and the arrival of Antonio Banderas – no, I hasten to add, as Puss in boots – is confusing. The result, originally set to open last April, was delayed when producers brought in Jonathan Liebesman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) to oversee 21 days of shuffles.

I think it qualifies as a case of “doctor, heal yourself”. But Dolittle is a sick beast. And whatever language this film is speaking to, it’s not funny.

