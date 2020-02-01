advertisement

The Canopy Hotel in West Palm Beach is nearing completion. The opening is scheduled for March 5.

The furniture isn’t all at The Canopy, the newest hotel in West Palm Beach, but the swaying palm trees on the roof are already attracting guests.

On this roof area called the tree house on the 13th floor, visitors can enjoy the view of the water and the city from the highest bar on the roof of the city.

This soon opened hotel is all about the view from the roof.

However, a quick look at the surroundings reveals a calming, modern outdoor terrace with porcelain floors, a huge pool, glass railings and lots of greenery.

Canopy is the Hilton brand hotel being built on 704 S. Dixie Highway on the west side of the Two City Plaza condominium.

This is the first Hilton Canopy hotel in Florida and only the fifth in the United States. The 150 room hotel is under development and is managed by Driftwood Hospitality from North Palm Beach.

The opening of the hotel on March 5th is getting closer and every detail of the construction is finished.

In the tree house lounge on the 13th floor, a wall made of coral lime anchors the interior, where light snacks and shared plates are served.

The lounge is a family-friendly place during the day, but in the evening the room looks like a club, said Christopher Steele, general manager of the hotel.

The public can visit both the tree house and the Banter restaurant on the ground floor, even if they are not hotel guests, said Steele.

The residents of the Two City Plaza residential complex next to the hotel can expect music in the tree house on the roof until 10:00 p.m. The time that could change when the speakers specially designed by Treehouse keep the noise so low that music can be played until 11:00 p.m., Steele said.

Steele welcomes feedback: “We want to be a good neighbor.”

The hotel rooms come together below. Metal roofs already frame the future beds. Whimsical details such as exposed concrete ceilings and a sliding barn door for a bathroom door are in abundance.

Each north-facing hotel room has floor-to-ceiling windows.

The hotel also offers some suites with 1 bedroom, a kitchenette and a dining room and a private terrace with a balcony.

There is also a suite on the sixth floor with two bedrooms and an outdoor terrace.

The Canopy Hotel is already booking events for 2020 and 2021, including conventions at the nearby Palm Beach County Convention Center, said Canopy’s lead seller, Jen Garrett.

The hotel is also in high demand for weddings, she said.

In fact, a couple who live in the nearby Prado condominium postponed the big day to host the wedding at the Canopy, Steele said.

In the hotel, guests can choose between different venues. In addition to an outdoor terrace on the sixth floor, the hotel has large ballrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows on the second floor.

A particularly popular part of the second floor is the west side of the room, Garrett said. A west-facing glass wall offers a view of the sunset and the Banter restaurant on the ground floor.

There, guests will see massive banyan roots in and out of the restaurant and lobby, alluding to the flora that shapes the local landscape.

The Canopy is hard to miss art from the lobby and the restaurant on the first floor. These shaped banyan roots, which will soon be installed, are made from hand-painted tubing, dipped in sand, and woven with hand-blown crystals. The artist who created the work is the Norwegian Terje Lundaas from Miami.

Steele said the roots contain LED lights. Not only are they a visual madness every night, they can also be programmed to match themes, holidays, or the colors of a wedding.

In addition to the banyan roots in the lobby, a banyan root will protrude from the side of the building into the sidewalk in the Banter restaurant.

The interior of Banter contains a six-story “green” wall that has already been installed. It is made from 165 year old wood from a Canadian barn and is adorned with hanging plants.

The hotel also has some special features.

They include purified water for hotel guests; Nespresso machines in every hotel room; and a cafe on the ground floor serving coffee from a local brewer, Oceana Coffee in Tequesta.

Free bicycles are available to guests. An electric car can also take you to nearby destinations, including the convention center or the Norton Museum, Steele said.

