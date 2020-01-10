advertisement

Kerala’s 4X4 Beats and Delhi’s NIOC finished second and third respectively, while pre-election favorites, Bengaluru’s BODA, fell to fourth.

Against the backdrop of the famed Orange Adventure and Music Festival, the overseas event tested the skills of a team of four cars consisting of two cars, each in a challenging high-tech format. Probably, for the first time in India, each car was fitted with a transponder and GPS navigator, which allowed the organizers to switch completely virtual; This meant that there was no need for marshals to exercise control during the rounds.

The event, which prompted the man against nature, negotiated with competitors in cruel barriers, artificial and naturally tangled areas. They even had to maneuver past the stuffing of rocks, elephant grass, surface water and dense forests before attacking the river bed at night.

The MOCA team, which, by the way, consisted of cousins, was led by drivers Adita May and Josh Ujjal Namshum, and was led by co-rapporteurs Josh Sujevan Foutang and Josh Ingpeng Main. They made full use of their knowledge of what had happened and drove it with great precision, but did not resort to aggression to finish in the general time6. 47.50 hours, including a fine for the second time in their home turf.

4X4 strikes by Atul Thomas (co-driver Siraj) and Muhammad Shafin (with Kalam Kutti) also came out with all the rifles that exploded but eventually had to be fitted to the racetrack 7. Within 30.12 hours. The NIOC 1 team of Pradeep Kumar & Harinder Singh, led by Gajender Singh & Harmanpreet Singh Gill, struggled to take their last place in the podium – 8 overall. 25.26 hours.

The competitors later joined in the celebration at the Music Festival, where the winners were mirrored in great fashion.

Source: Press Release

