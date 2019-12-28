advertisement

Arturo Vidal may simply have taken a step towards the Barcelona exit door if recent reports on the Chile international prove to be correct.

ABC is reporting that Vidal has started legal action against his club for unpaid prizes he believes are due to him from last season.

The midfielder is said to have received just € 1.7m from the € 4.1m he owes and is seeking € 2.4m to remain.

advertisement

Barcelona have a different opinion entirely and are reported to have been surprised when they were hit with the lawsuit brought by Vidal’s legal team on December 5.

The club believes he is not due to bonuses because he did not play enough games last season and there is a suggestion that he could try to force him out of the club.

Inter Milan have been linked with a move for Vidal for some time, and the midfielder talked about his future before Christmas, saying he was happy at the club but “we will see when I come back” from the holidays.

advertisement