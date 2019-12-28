advertisement

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has responded to reports that he has started legal proceedings against his club for unpaid prizes.

The 32-year-old is currently in Chile during the holiday season and says his work is being taken over by his representatives.

“I’m not responsible for that – that’s why I have my agent, my lawyer, who takes care of prices and things,” he said.

“I find it unfair if money is missing, but it is an issue that is alien to what we are experiencing today.”

“(My future) is a topic I said when I arrived that I’m going to talk about it when I come back. I’m on vacation and just want to talk about what’s going on here.”

Reports have claimed Barca were surprised by Vidal’s decision to file a lawsuit against them, but do not believe they owe it to any midfielder.

The squad will return to training on Sunday, though Vidal, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are not expected to return until January 2.

