Alex Sarian, the new President and CEO of Commons Arts.

Calgary

A former senior executive from the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City has been named as president and executive director of the Municipal Arts.

Alex Sarian will take over the position in the city center in May. Chief Financial Officer Colleen Dickinson and Chief Development Officer Greg Epton will continue to act as interim co-directors until then. Johann Zietsman left the organization in December 2018 after 10 years as president and CEO.

Sarian, who was born in Toronto but has spent most of his professional life in the United States, was recently responsible for Lincoln Center art education, community engagement, grants and youth program and family. But he held a number of leadership positions at the iconic performing arts center for the past seven years. Prior to working at Lincoln Center, he was director of education for the MCC off-Broadway Theater.

“My question has always been, even at Lincoln Center, is that it’s good that we’re a welcoming community for a lot of people, but I’m also curious about people who don’t come here,” Sarian said Monday morning. “Why don’t they come here? How can we be more accessible? We saw so clearly at Lincoln Center that this idea of ​​artistic excellence can sometimes be perceived as elitist. I try to stay away from perfectionism as a descriptive factor. my guides are always: Is this necessary? Is this urgent? Is this alive? To me, perks are a much more appealing quality than excellence. engaged with the audience near and far. “

The focus of the Commons Arts transformation project.

Postmedia Archive

Sarian will take over the reins during a transitional period for Arts Commons. A bold, two-phase, $ 412 million transformation is being proposed to expand the facility and help keep the 33-year-old multi-location arts center sustainable. In September, the federal government pledged $ 80m toward the first phase of the $ 240m project, which depends on the province and the city, contributing $ 135m through a previously approved community revitalization tax. In September, the city council voted to release $ 22.5 million to finance the detailed design work on the first phase of the project, which includes a new 1,200-seat theater, two smaller theaters and a rehearsal space.

“I know there is (there is) great talk about downtown Calgary being reimagined and investing a lot of money into it,” said Sarian, whose mother is from Calgary. “I also know that expansion has been on the horizon, not just for the Arts Commons but a number of other institutions. is this the idea of ​​becoming a destination that is welcomed by all has certainly grown when you have the opportunity to expand and further build that ethos. “

The Commons Arts Building in downtown Calgary.

Dean Pilling / Postmedia

Six companies call the House of Commons Arts, including Arts featured in the Arts, Alberta Theater Projects, the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Downstage, A Yellow Rabbit and the Calgary Theater. More than 250 local organizations use venues and spaces in the Arts Commons, but last year more than 600 potential clients left due to capacity issues.

Arts Commons operates in a similar fashion to Lincoln Center, which has 11 resident companies inside, Sarian said. He says he sees both facilities as artistic ecosystems that need to be supported and nurtured.

“I think we are uniquely positioned as an art institution and a civic institution to be a strong advocate for the arts in Calgary in general,” he says. “What an amazing footprint when you have a facility like Arts Commons and the resident companies within it to be able to protect on that platform. Going back to expansion, when we talk about an ecosystem, the potential for that expansion really helps create a a sustainable future, not just for Arts Commons but for resident companies, and we hope that audiences across Calgary truly find a home where the arts can be a part of their daily lives. “

