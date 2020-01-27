advertisement

A number of artists honored NBA superstar and former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant after he tragically died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna.

Graphic designer Boss Logic honored Kobe Bryant by handing the ball over to LeBron James.

Boss Logic explained the photo in a later post, saying, “I feel like I got a punch in the stomach. Waking up felt like a bad dream. I feel like I’ve lost someone near me it actually hurts. “

He added: “Peace and quiet for everyone on this helicopter. Condolences to all families, I wish we could all go back to yesterday and fix the problem … Life is just a light switch that turns off so quickly. “

He would then share a picture of Bryant and his daughter Gianna with halos over their heads and look up at a basketball hoop.

Boss Logic has given the photo a title: “Up here the tires are a little different, we all have one.” He added: “Rest in peace, Kobe and Gigi and the seven others in this tragic accident.”

Boss Logic then gave his followers some advice: “Hug and kiss those you love and regularly, you never really know when it might be too late. Rest in paradise. “

Boss Logic wasn’t the only artist paying homage to Kobe Bryant.

The imaginative hobbyist portrayed Bryant with wings and a halo when he showed up to do a slam dunk.

He captioned the photo: “Rest in peace, Mr. Bryant … you were the best. My thoughts and prayers go to each of your loved ones. “

Other artists have shared their work on Instagram too.

Street artist Eras also honored Kobe Bryant in Atlanta.

VIDEO: You can always count on Atlanta street artists to honor those we lost. I spoke to the street artist Eras, who told me that he was free and wanted to pay respect to the late @ Lakers legend. #KobeBryant #KobeRIP #ATL @ FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/raBq4cDRTO

– Billy Heath III (@ BillyHeathFOX5) January 27, 2020

Another street artist named MFK also honored Kobe in the Fourth Ward Skatepark.

, @ CityofAtlanta mourns #KobeBryant together with the world. An artist who visits MFK and @ 404era on Instagram painted this mural today in the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark in honor of Bryant. https://t.co/4hNgzpgi8T @ 11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/1zCZMOLeuF

– Faith Abubéy (@ReporterFaith) January 27, 2020

It wasn’t just graphic designers and street artists. The manga artist Tsurun Hatomune from Mitama Security also honored Bryant.

Illustration by manga artist Tsurun Hatomune, author and cartoonist of Manga Mitama Security (manga in weekly shounen jump), in honor of American basketball player Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident yesterday. # KobeRIP pic.twitter.com/ v0wAg9ynTr

– Lovely Boy (@this_is_salimo) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant was a legend and will definitely be missing.

