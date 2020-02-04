advertisement

Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maître of Alberta Ballet in Calgary on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Alberta Ballet’s longest serving artistic director Jean Grand-Maître will retire after a three-year transition period that will see him passing the torch to Christopher Anderson by 2022, according to a release by the ballet company, scheduled to come out today.

Grand-Maître – who joined Alberta Ballet in 2002 as artistic director – will remain in the role for the 2020-21 season, which will include new work by both him and Anderson. In 2021-22, Grand-Maître and Anderson will share duties as co-artistic directors. In the 2022-23 season, Anderson will take over as artistic director while Grand-Maître will remain as an artistic resident for the company.

“I’m in a place right now, and I’m accomplishing it every day, where I need more challenges,” says Grand-Maître, 56, adding that he has no plans to retire from the performing arts.

“Running a ballet company is extremely demanding: funding, fundraising, donor fundraising, building a repertoire. After 20 years, it’s not that I feel like I’ve been there and taken the blouse, but it feels like I’ve given it everything I could and want to try new challenges.

“John Murrell, the playwright, was an old friend and (he) passed away a few months ago. He was always telling me, when you enter the last phase of your career – which I will get into now – he said, ‘Make sure that in your last decade you really stick to what you want to do. That you really spend your precious time on what is most inspiring to you. “”

Grand-Maître recommended Anderson as his replacement, after bringing him into the company in 2015 as Master Ballet. Anderson had a 16-year career as a dancer before his appointment to the Alberta Ballet, including seasons at the Boston Ballet and the West Salt Lake City Ballet.

The long-awaited goodbye to Grand-Maître will mark the end of an era for Alberta Ballet. A native of Hull, Que., Grand-Maître increased the company’s national and international profile and increased its local audience through its unique vision, with the perspective that included the creation of the Portrait Ballet series as collaborations with Joni Mitchell, Elton John, kd lang, Sarah McLachlan, Gordon Lightfoot and The Tragally Hip.

Grand-Maître says the current political climate under Prime Minister Jason Kenney and the UCP also influenced his decision.

“I am looking at the new policies from the new provincial government and what is happening with the arts funding and what is happening with the film industry and what can happen with the performing arts,” he says. “When I got here in 2002, it was still Ralph Klein. But I still felt like he had more of an understanding of the need for art and culture than Kenney. 2002 and I don’t want to go back in time. That’s one of the decisions I’ve made, that I’m not going to go back and fight another government and explain why we need art and culture. I’ve done it many times. “

Grand-Maître says he is proud of what Alberta Ballet has achieved in the past 18 years, creating a company that can “dance classic ballet, dance with Elton John, dance the most abstract works and dwell in Shakespeare’s world of great intensity ”and cater to a diverse audience. He says he sees his time with Alberta Ballet as his artistic highlight. He says he will create another portrait ballet that he hopes will be announced within the next two weeks.

The portrait ballets began with Fiddle and Daulle, the 2007 Grand-Maître collaboration with Joni Mitchell that was performed in Calgary, California, Vancouver and Toronto and became the subject of a documentary film that screened worldwide. His collaboration with k.d. lang, 2013’s Balletlujah, was also turned into a movie by the CBC.

Daryl Fridhandler, chairman of the board of directors of Alberta Ballet, says the series expanded the audience for Alberta Ballet, bringing in fans of relevant artists who might otherwise have never attended a ballet.

“They are extremely creative and increasingly creative and adaptable to the technologies and trends of the day,” says Fridhandler. “He’s never without social commentary. It’s not just music, he sums up his commentary on portrait ballet. Alberta Ballet and portrait ballet and Jean Grand-Maître are all synonymous now. It’s a legacy we hope will continue beyond Jean. But Jean will carry this legacy wherever she goes. It’s not just in his blood, he is. “

While some of his ideas are certainly outside of what is considered traditional ballet, Grand-Maître says he has always felt supported by the Albertans.

“This province really welcomed me with such open arms, such warmth and welcomed my ideas,” says Grand-Maître. “I’ve never had anyone confront me because I’m French-Canadian or I’m gay. Alberta is an open-minded province, as I see it. It’s extraordinary to come here as a Quebecer after 10 years in Europe and say, “I want to do all these things,” and Alberta says, “Go for it, try it! They’ve never held me back.”

