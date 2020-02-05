The artist Odio has published a number of his creations on Instagram, where he puts various Dragon Ball characters in real environments.
The characters include a young Goku, an adult Goku, Bulma, Piccolo, Launch, a young Chi-Chi and a young Kirllin.
The characters can be seen in different locations, be it in the sky of Gokus Nimbus, on a remote sidewalk, over the skyscrapers of Tokyo or on a country road. Odio even shows Piccolo meditating under a waterfall. We even see Piccolo and Goku competing in the middle of a courtyard.
Look at Odio’s creation. We start with Goku, who is enjoying a sunset in the country on his Flying Nimbus.
Next, Goku takes a Capsule Corporation vehicle to have some fun on the coast.
Then Odio Bulma shows how she enjoys a day on the beach.
Next, Goku is still lost in the forest as the sun now seems to be reaching noon.
A young goku hovers over the streets of Tokyo.
An older goku accelerates in Flying Nimbus with the ocean below.
Piccolo meditates under a waterfall.
A young goku flies over a city in his flying nimbus.
Bulma is cycling down an urban street.
A young goku explores Tokyo.
Bulma takes a motorcycle along a country road.
Goku hits the wheels on his motorcycle as he drives through a small village.
Krillin, Launch and Goku fly through the sky with Flying Nimbus.
Chi-Chi climbs aboard Goku’s Flying Nimbus.
Finally, Piccolo and Goku save in the middle of a courtyard.
Which is your favorite
