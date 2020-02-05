advertisement

The artist Odio has published a number of his creations on Instagram, where he puts various Dragon Ball characters in real environments.

The characters include a young Goku, an adult Goku, Bulma, Piccolo, Launch, a young Chi-Chi and a young Kirllin.

The characters can be seen in different locations, be it in the sky of Gokus Nimbus, on a remote sidewalk, over the skyscrapers of Tokyo or on a country road. Odio even shows Piccolo meditating under a waterfall. We even see Piccolo and Goku competing in the middle of a courtyard.

Look at Odio’s creation. We start with Goku, who is enjoying a sunset in the country on his Flying Nimbus.

Next, Goku takes a Capsule Corporation vehicle to have some fun on the coast.

Then Odio Bulma shows how she enjoys a day on the beach.

Next, Goku is still lost in the forest as the sun now seems to be reaching noon.

A young goku hovers over the streets of Tokyo.

An older goku accelerates in Flying Nimbus with the ocean below.

Piccolo meditates under a waterfall.

A young goku flies over a city in his flying nimbus.

Bulma is cycling down an urban street.

A young goku explores Tokyo.

Bulma takes a motorcycle along a country road.

Goku hits the wheels on his motorcycle as he drives through a small village.

Krillin, Launch and Goku fly through the sky with Flying Nimbus.

Chi-Chi climbs aboard Goku’s Flying Nimbus.

Finally, Piccolo and Goku save in the middle of a courtyard.

Which is your favorite

