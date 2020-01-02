advertisement

Then everything is done for another year. After a Christmas break full of food, drink and a truly ridiculous amount of football on TV, we’re all back to normal today. With the exception of football. It just never stops. In fact, Premier League leaders Liverpool face Sheffield United in Anfield tonight to return 13 points ahead with a game. In the much tighter battle for fourth place, Manchester United slipped last night when Mikel Arteta’s team went out of the arsenal in 16 games to record only a second victory and to move up to tenth place, Goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis were enough to give the Gunners victory against a United team that Paul Pogba missed again. Afterwards, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the French midfielder is still struggling with a foot injury that now needs to be operated on during the manager It is also suggested that one or two players may be signed this month,

Yesterday’s action also resulted in Spurs starting the new year unhappily with a 0-1 loss to Southampton José Mourinho scolded an “idiotic” Saints Coach, the Ballboys and of course VAR, In the championship, Stoke’s 5-2 win over Huddersfield was hampered by the referee, who temporarily suspended the game after Irish winger James McClean reported abuse by cults. Shortly afterwards an announcement was made about the sound system and after the game this was confirmed Huddersfield is investigating the incident,

advertisement