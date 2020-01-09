advertisement

Mikel Arteta doesn’t expect Arsenal to do “big things” in the January transfer window, and says he’d rather focus on what his current players can bring with them than be obsessed with high-profile additions.

The arsenal remains weak in certain areas, particularly central defense, and Arteta is open to addressing these shortcomings. However, the chances of substantial fees being paid are slim, and the head coach pointed out that some members of the squad – such as Héctor Bellerín and Dani Ceballos – would soon be ready to contribute again after an injury.

“I don’t expect big things,” said Arteta when asked if Arsenal would invest significantly.

“I expect great things from the players I have now, the players who are recovering from their injuries.” That is the greatest expectation on my part. If we find something in certain areas that helps us make the season more balanced and it helps, we’ll look into the options.

“We always have to be on the lookout because we obviously have some serious injuries to players that will be out for a long time. We have to see if we can find options there. “

This month’s outgoing business will not include the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the club captain using his program notes before winning Leeds on Monday to emphasize his commitment to rumors that are worrying him. Arteta wants to keep Aubameyang for the long term, but discussions about a new contract to replace the current forward business that will expire in 2021 are pending.

“I was delighted to read these comments,” said Arteta. “He knows exactly what I think of him and he is obviously a great player for us. But at the moment we are in the middle of the season and we have not discussed anything about it at the club.

“My intention is, of course, to keep Auba because I know that if we keep Auba with us, we will be stronger and closer to winning football matches.” That is the only thing. “

When asked if Aubameyang is expected to survive next year, Arteta said, “I don’t know, we haven’t talked about it yet, but I’m confident that he’s very happy here, because that’s what he said in the media . “

Arsenal will be trying to borrow young players Emile Smith Rowe and Tyreece John-Jules this month, while Eddie Nketiah is due for a new loan after a season break in Leeds. Arteta does not expect major departures, as “nothing is on the table” and transfers are expected to take place only after the usual unrest at the end of the month.

Selhurst Park is the venue for Arteta’s fifth game on Saturday. When Crystal Palace visited Arsenal in November, Granit Xhaka were spectacular with home support, and Roy Hodgson’s team fought back with a 2-0 tie. However, Arteta believes the mood of the squad is now much more positive.

“The spirit is up, the level of confidence is good and they seem to be in a good place,” he said.

– Guardian

