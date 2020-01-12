advertisement

Art Modell, who announced in November 1995 that he would be relocating the Browns to Baltimore, is a finalist in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The late former Browns owner is one of ten contributors available to be anchored in Canton. Hall of Fame selects participants, eight coaching finalists who retired more than five years ago, and 20 senior finalists (former players) who retired more than 25 years ago will be recognized by a ” Special Blue Ribbon Jury “directed December 19 at the announcement of the finalists. According to the press release, the voting will be carried out “in early January”.

The normal Hall of Fame vote is conducted by 44 media and Hall of Fame members, but the NFL makes an exception this year to celebrate the NFL’s 100th birthday.

Three contributors are committed. The nine other contributors that are considered along with Model are:

The late Bud Adams, owner of the Houston Oilers / Tennessee Titans from 1960-2013; Ralph Hay, owner of the Canton Bulldogs from 1918-22; Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, a long-time manager with the Eagles, Redskins, Cowboys and Patriots from 1960-2006; Art McNally, an NFL field officer and later administrator from 1959-2015; Clint Murchison, founder and owner of the Dallas Cowboys from 1960-1983; Steve Sabol, administrator / president of NFL Films from 1964-2012; Seymour Siwoff, owner / president of the Elias Sports Bureau from 1952-2019; Paul Tagliabue, NFL commissioner from 1989-2006 and George Young, contributor / general manager of the Colts, Dolphins and Giants from 1968-1997. He worked for four more years in the NFL office in New York.

Bill Cowher, former Browns linebacker, specialty trainer and defender, head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1992 to 2006 and former Browns president, Mike Holmgren, head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 1992 to 1998, and Seattle Seahawks from 1999 to 2008 coaching finalists. Two trainers are used.

Mac Speedie, a Browns wide receiver from 1946 to 1952, is one of the 20 senior player finalists. Ten seniors are anchored.

Model, born in Brooklyn in 1925, bought the Browns in 1961. One of the most notable activities he did as a Browns owner was the dismissal of Paul Brown in 1963, winning the NFL championship in 1964 – the youngest title for the Browns – and issued an ultimatum to the 1965 NFL MVP Jim Brown in the summer of 2000: Report punctually to the training camp (July 17) or be suspended.

Brown made the film “The Dirty Dozen” in London. The shooting was longer than expected. Brown planned to play in 1966 and then retire. Instead, Brown wrote a letter to Modell explaining his decision to retire. He signed the letter (It was very warm): “Your friend, Jim Brown”

Model’s most notorious and controversial decision was to announce on November 6, 1995 that he would move the Browns to Baltimore to start playing in 1996. Model made the announcement in a parking lot in Baltimore and never returned to his home in Waite Hill for fear of retaliation from angry fans.

The contributions that Modell made are remembered because he fired Paul Brown and misplaced the team. 57 years ago, nobody liked pre-season football. In 1962, Modell began staging pre-season doubleheaders at the Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

Modell was also a finalist in the Hall of Fame in 2011 and 2013. As president of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, he was charitable and known to help people in need.

The Browns were under model 252-233-10 in 35 years. They made the playoffs 17 times.

Modell sold the Ravens to Steve Bisciotti in 2003. He died in 2012.

