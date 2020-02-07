advertisement

Celebrating Valentine’s Day does not always mean wine, chocolate and candlelight dinner.

For the past two years, Visuals-Squamish Valley Artists has decided to explore love of art for their February exhibition at the Maury Young Arts Center.

“Last year our show was called For the Love of Art,” said Elena Whitman, vice chair of the Squamish Arts Council, which reports to the Visuals organization. “It always happens around February 14th, so there’s a kind of mood, ‘love is in the air’. But we wanted to add an artistic aspect to it.”

For this purpose, the theme of this year’s exhibition from February 2 to 23 is ART in a heART.

“[It’s about] love for the arts, but everything comes from the heart,” says Whitman. “We wanted our artists to show what kind of art inspires them.”

Around 18 artists each submitted two works that show inspiration that ranges from mountain landscapes to ocean scenes to animals and wildflowers.

“There are many landscapes and landscapes, but … an artist made a great jacket,” says Whitman.

Participating artists include Angela Müllers, Lenny Rubenovitch, Toby Jaxon and Marcelle Armatage, to name a few who may recognize whistlerites.

“There is so much crossover [in the sea to sky corridor],” said Charmaine Carpenter, senior program and event coordinator at Arts Whistler, who moderated the show. “Some of the artists have already seen their work in our gallery. It’s great that we can host them again.”

The exhibition is a valuable opportunity for squamish artists to reach a new audience, Whitman adds. After the Whistler show a few years ago, a man from a Scandinavian country contacted one of the exhibiting artists who had shown pieces with quirky houses and she received 40 orders.

“Everything is for sale,” says Whitman. “That was one of the basic criteria. I wanted everyone to sell. You don’t have a lot of opportunity to exhibit in Whistler as a squamish artist. It’s a unique opportunity and I wanted artists to make their names known.”

According to Carpenter, close cooperation between all corridor communities is of great value.

“I think it’s great that all the art councils from the sea to the sky work together,” she says. “It’s great that all groups and organizations can show their work outside of their small community and expand their audience a little.”

The Squamish Arts Council was inspired by Arts Whistler’s events such as the Anonymous Art Show and ArtWalk, Whitman says.

“Squamish is a smaller [art] community than Whistler,” she says. “We’d like to have as many galleries as you do. Unfortunately, we don’t have a single official gallery. There are spaces we can exhibit around Squamish, but we’d like more space to exhibit Squamish.”

In the meantime, the group celebrates the opening of ART in the heART with a party on Tuesday, February 11th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Maury Young Arts Center. “We meet, show what happens, and invite friends and family,” says Whitman. “We are happy to be there.”

