An arsonist who put dozens of lives at risk – including residents of a nursing home and a young family – when he started a series of fires in a village in Leicestershire fled prison .

Daniel Harold Milburn disappeared from HMP Kirkham, near Preston in Lancashire, yesterday, police confirmed.

The 35-year-old man was imprisoned in November 2018 for starting a series of fires at Husbands Bosworth, near Market Harborough, in August 2018.

He appeared at Leicester Crown Court in November 2018 and admitted three arson incidents with intent or recklessness to find out if life was in danger and was sentenced to 66 months in prison.

However, he disappeared from the open prison where he is held, after less than 15 months in prison.

The court learned that Milburn was under the influence of alcohol and ketamine when he started the fires.

He set a large bin on fire and pushed it against the kitchen door of the Brook House Care Home in Bell Lane, which housed 30 residents, all over the age of 70.

Even when the fire burned, he had the audacity to tell the spectators that he was a firefighter.

The fire was brought under control before it could get out of hand.

Later, a couple with two children, aged 18 months and 5 years, fled to safety when their Mowsley Court apartment was overtaken by fire.

By chance, the head of the household woke up to discover the fire before guiding his family to safety and alerting the other occupants of the block of 14 apartments.

A Citroën Picasso and a Ford Fiesta in a carport under the building were also destroyed, as well as an apartment.

Milburn’s third offense involved a motorhome on nearby Church Street which he burned down and destroyed.

No one has been seriously injured as a result of Milburn’s actions, the court said.

He was imprisoned for 66 months, with judge Martin Hurst saying, “You blamed the fact that you drank too much, which cannot be an alleviation, a reason or an explanation for what you did.”

Among the residents of the nursing homes, the judge said: “If the fire had held back some of them would have died because they would not have had enough time to get out.”

Lancashire police tonight distributed a photograph of Milburn and urged people to contact them if they know where he is.

Their appeal was shared by Leicestershire police, whose detectives brought Milburn to justice.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and speaks with a Welsh accent.

Officers at the scene of a fire at Husbands Bosworth

In addition to Leicestershire, it has links to regions such as South Wales, Lancashire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.

In addition, he has tattoos, including “SUE” on his left finger and a Batman symbol on his back.

Speaking after the 2018 hearing, Detective Constable Chantel Booth, who led the investigation, said, “Milburn claimed to be drunk at the time, which is no excuse for his actions.

“He is lucky that no one was seriously injured as a result, but what he did still had a significant and lasting impact on a number of people.”

HMP Kirkham is a category D prison.

This is the category of prisons that house inmates who are nearing the end of their sentence and who are prepared for life in the community or those who are unlikely to flee.

Contact the police at 101.

