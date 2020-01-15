advertisement

Mikel Arteta has claimed that there is “no truth” in speculation linking Arsenal to a move for Manchester City defender John Stones.

Injuries to Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin left Arsenal behind in the back seat.

There were also reports of doubts about the future of Stones in City. Arteta was associated with a move for the England international, with whom he had worked for three and a half years at City.

Arteta, however, insisted that there was little truth behind the speculation, although he recognized his admiration for Stones, who was not a regular starter for City this season.

“Bad news for you, I have nothing to say,” Arteta said at a press conference when asked if Arsenal expected to arrive immediately in the January transfer window.

“No, no truth at all,” he added as he pressed the Stones reports, while the Gunners coach also cut ties with Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

“John is a player I really like. When I look at central defenders, he has a lot of qualities that I like, but I don’t look at him.”

Arteta confirmed, however, that Arsenal would be interested in strengthening their squad in this window if the right opportunity arose.

“It has to be the right player in the right context that we can make financially and win,” he said. “All these factors, we summarize them, it is not easy in this market. I have a [wish list] yes.

“We have a lot of injuries, it can happen, it is very common between December and January. We have to live with the situation, that is what we have. We have to send 11 players to the pitch on Saturday. They will try theirs. ” best and I will do my best to choose the ones that fit best. “

