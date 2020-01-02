advertisement

Calum Chambers has had a knee surgery and has been absent for six to nine months – an absence that forces Arsenal’s hand into the transfer window.

The central defender was injured in Arsenal’s first half defeat against Chelsea on December 29 and was operated on Thursday. Chambers will miss the rest of the season and strengthening the defensive this month is now a priority.

“He’s operated in London and we’ll know more this afternoon when he comes back from the theater,” said Mikel Arteta. “It will be a major injury. We’ll see when they go in there and what the doctors say. It does not look good. “

advertisement

Arsenal was already aware that a strengthening could happen this month, but given the tight financial situation, Arteta is likely to have to cycle and act if he wants to make significant additions. RB Leipzig’s defender Dayot Upamecano is one of those who would provide a reasonable replacement for Chambers if funds could be released, and Arteta confirmed that the club will be active over the next four weeks.

“We will try to be in the market to find options that can strengthen the team,” said Arteta.

“I am obliged to express my opinion and to check whether there are things that we can improve. We have some bad injuries like Calum a few days ago and that will change our plans in the background, but the reality at the moment is that we won’t be able to do much.

“I am much more concerned right now to free people from injuries and try to improve the players we have so that everyone comes into contact with what we are trying to do.” If something special comes up and we think this is the right opportunity to improve, let’s do it. “

Despite Hertha Berlin’s interest in Granit Xhaka, Arteta does not expect to lose key players and continues to suggest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to take a step forward.

“I don’t even think about this option with Auba. I want him here,” Arteta said of Aubameyang, hoping to have persuaded Xhaka to stay despite the struggling midfielder’s initial preference for a change.

“I had a conversation with him and I wanted to understand his feelings,” he said. “That is the first, and considering why he thought [this] was probably not the place to continue his career. I gave him my opinion, my perspective, and told him that I was ready to perspective him to support the club and wanted his teammates to have his back and help him change his mind. We need him. “

Hertha is still chasing Xhaka, but Arteta has made his position clear.

“I don’t want him to go,” he said. “I said no to the club and I said no to him. After that, I can no longer control what happens in life. “

– Guardian

advertisement